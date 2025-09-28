Crypto treasury firms hold about $105 billion in assets and could become key players in blockchain.Crypto treasury firms hold about $105 billion in assets and could become key players in blockchain.

Crypto treasuries set to become blockchain’s Berkshire Hathaway

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/28 14:22

Ryan Watkins, co-founder of the thesis-driven hedge fund Syncracy Capital, shared his vision that crypto treasury companies that accumulate tokens could soon transition from being viewed as speculative investments to lasting economic powerhouses for blockchains. 

In a blog post, Watkins highlighted recent analysis pointing out that digital asset treasuries (DATs) collectively hold around $105 billion in assets. This includes Bitcoin, Ether, and other significant cryptocurrencies. Notably, DAT companies are publicly traded firms that raise funds to purchase and manage cryptocurrencies on their balance sheet.

Concerning DAT’s recent asset holdings, Watkins asserted that most investors in the crypto market have not yet recognized this scaling. He, therefore, urged individuals to stay updated as he speculated that a few of these companies might turn into reliable operators who can support funding, govern, and develop within the networks of the tokens they possess.

Watkins envisions crypto treasury firms becoming game changers in the blockchain ecosystem 

Earlier, Watkins analyzed the crypto market and discovered that most investors had mainly concentrated on short-term trading trends such as premiums over net asset value, updates on fundraising, and asked questions like “what is the next token?”. According to him, this focus was all an overlook of a bigger picture.

He emphasized, “We envision certain DATs becoming for-profit public firms similar to crypto foundations but with broader objectives to invest capital, manage businesses, and participate in governance.”

In the meantime, reliable sources revealed that some DATs already possess considerable portions of the token supply. This has enabled those firms to turn their treasuries into something more than just a storage, establishing them as tools for policy formulation and product development within the industry.

Watkins expanded on the recent crypto analysis by emphasizing how scale plays a critical role in the industry. He cited Solana as an example, noting that RPC service providers and market makers who stake more SOL can enhance transaction throughput and profit from price discrepancies. Similarly, in the case of Hyperliquid, he explained that interfaces staking larger amounts of HYPE could lower user fees or boost earnings without incurring additional costs.

Based on his argument, possessing significant, stable pools of native assets is important as it can help these businesses expand and thrive. To demonstrate their unique features, Watkins compared these approaches to Strategy’s emphasis on BTC, which is centered on managing capital for a non-programmable asset. Unlike this game plan, he explained that tokens on smart contract platforms such as HYPE, SOL, and ETH are programmable and can be utilized directly on the blockchain.

Watkins compared successful DATs to the growth mindset adopted in Berkshire Hathaway

Watkins also discovered that DATs holding HYPE, SOL, and ETH can earn fees by staking them, offering liquidity, lending them out, participating in governance, and gaining important ecosystem elements, such as validators, RPC nodes, or indexers. This is a game-changer for the companies as it turns their treasuries into sources of income.

To further point out a crucial aspect of this strategy, Watkins structurally compared successful DATs to a collection of popular models. These factors integrate the permanent capital present in closed-end funds and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), the focus on balance sheets that is common among banks, and the growth mindset adopted in Berkshire Hathaway. 

According to him, what distinguishes them is that returns are generated from crypto per share, not management fees. This makes these investments more similar to direct bets on the underlying networks instead of adhering to the usual approach of asset managers.

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BetFury is at SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth in Focus

BetFury is at SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth in Focus

The post BetFury is at SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth in Focus appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Press Releases are sponsored content and not a part of Finbold’s editorial content. For a full disclaimer, please . Crypto assets/products can be highly risky. Never invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. Curacao, Curacao, September 17th, 2025, Chainwire BetFury steps onto the stage of SBC Summit Lisbon 2025 — one of the key gatherings in the iGaming calendar. From 16 to 18 September, the platform showcases its brand strength, deepens affiliate connections, and outlines its plans for global expansion. BetFury continues to play a role in the evolving crypto and iGaming partnership landscape. BetFury’s Participation at SBC Summit The SBC Summit gathers over 25,000 delegates, including 6,000+ affiliates — the largest concentration of affiliate professionals in iGaming. For BetFury, this isn’t just visibility, it’s a strategic chance to present its Affiliate Program to the right audience. Face-to-face meetings, dedicated networking zones, and affiliate-focused sessions make Lisbon the ideal ground to build new partnerships and strengthen existing ones. BetFury Meets Affiliate Leaders at its Massive Stand BetFury arrives at the summit with a massive stand placed right in the center of the Affiliate zone. Designed as a true meeting hub, the stand combines large LED screens, a sleek interior, and the best coffee at the event — but its core mission goes far beyond style. Here, BetFury’s team welcomes partners and affiliates to discuss tailored collaborations, explore growth opportunities across multiple GEOs, and expand its global Affiliate Program. To make the experience even more engaging, the stand also hosts: Affiliate Lottery — a branded drum filled with exclusive offers and personalized deals for affiliates. Merch Kits — premium giveaways to boost brand recognition and leave visitors with a lasting conference memory. Besides, at SBC Summit Lisbon, attendees have a chance to meet the BetFury team along…
Threshold
T$0.01466-3.86%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0381+0.79%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07636+2.20%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:20
Share
Investors Shift Toward Altcoins in Crypto Market

Investors Shift Toward Altcoins in Crypto Market

The post Investors Shift Toward Altcoins in Crypto Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A recent study by CoinGecko, a platform specializing in cryptocurrency data, has highlighted an evolving trend in the investment preferences of cryptocurrency enthusiasts. The survey, which included 2,549 participants, indicates that Bitcoin is no longer the automatic choice for initial investment for many. Continue Reading:Investors Shift Toward Altcoins in Crypto Market Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/investors-shift-toward-altcoins-in-crypto-market
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011327+8.66%
LayerNet
NET$0.00007317--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 16:23
Share
5 Coins to Buy as Trump’s UK Visit Puts Crypto Regulations Back in Focus

5 Coins to Buy as Trump’s UK Visit Puts Crypto Regulations Back in Focus

The post 5 Coins to Buy as Trump’s UK Visit Puts Crypto Regulations Back in Focus appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Donald Trump lands in the UK, expect £10,000–£20,000 caps on stablecoin holdings, a consultation from the FCA, and a push for UK-US alignment in crypto rules—all within the next few weeks. If regulation shifts even a few degrees, the ripple effects could send some coins flying and others crashing. Here are 5 picks that stand out as promising in this volatile, policy-fueled moment. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) – The Top Coin for Explosive Growth At the front of the pack is Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a fresh meme coin that has quickly captured market attention. Unlike other chains, it is designed in a way that prevents sniper bots from working, giving early buyers a genuine advantage. This distinctive feature makes Little Pepe (LILPEPE) unique among the growing meme token market. Its presale has been a huge success, now in the thirteenth stage with tokens priced at $0.0022. The twelfth stage sold out earlier than planned, showing how demand is far outpacing expectations. Over $25.97 million has already been raised, and momentum is building daily. Experts who have guided some of the biggest meme projects in history are backing Little Pepe (LILPEPE), and its CoinMarketCap listing has only accelerated visibility. Analysts forecast that it could soar once new regulations are confirmed, especially as Trump’s UK visit highlights the importance of transparency and innovation in crypto markets.  Buying at presale prices gives investors the chance to get in early before potential listings on major exchanges send prices higher. To add to the excitement, the LILPEPE team has launched a mega giveaway for buyers between stages 12 and 17. The top buyer will win 5 ETH, the second 3 ETH, the third 2 ETH, and 15 random buyers will receive 0.5 ETH each. Its roadmap shows bold plans ahead, setting it up as one…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.498-0.37%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011327+8.66%
EPNS
PUSH$0.0286+1.23%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 16:15
Share

Trending News

More

BetFury is at SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth in Focus

Investors Shift Toward Altcoins in Crypto Market

5 Coins to Buy as Trump’s UK Visit Puts Crypto Regulations Back in Focus

5 Coins to Buy as Trump's UK Visit Puts Crypto Regulations Back in Focus

On-chain Pokémon card trading volume exceeded 100 million in a single month: How does RWA+NFT leverage the collectibles market?