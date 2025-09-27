Crypto Treasury Boom Faces Regulatory Heat Amid $20B Surge

More than 200 digital asset treasury firms (DATs) have sprung up this year, raising over $20 billion in fresh capital and fueling sharp market moves around their announcements.

That momentum, however, has triggered concern inside Washington. According to people familiar with the matter, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority have begun asking questions about stock surges that often precede these corporate disclosures. Investigators are examining whether some traders may have gained access to material information before it was released broadly.

At the heart of the issue is Regulation Fair Disclosure, a rule designed to prevent companies from selectively sharing market-moving updates. Officials have reminded firms that crypto purchase plans fall under those same standards — and that unusual trading ahead of announcements could be a red flag.

The heightened scrutiny comes as firms like Strategy, led by Michael Saylor, continue to dominate headlines with massive bitcoin buys. Strategy alone holds more than 639,000 BTC, having just added another $100 million to its treasury. Its approach has inspired dozens of smaller firms to follow suit, hoping to replicate the market attention that comes with such moves.

For regulators, the challenge is balancing a fast-moving corporate trend with the need to keep markets fair. For DATs, it means learning that alongside the hype of crypto adoption comes a higher bar for compliance and disclosure.

