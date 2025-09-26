Crypto Treasury Stocks at Risk of 50% Crash After PIPE Deals — CryptoQuant Warns

Crypto treasury companies that raised capital through private investment in public equity (PIPE) deals face a growing risk of their stock prices crashing by as much as 50%, according to a new market report from analytics platform CryptoQuant. The firm said PIPE-backed companies have already suffered steep declines, with share prices often gravitating toward their PIPE issuance levels. Researchers noted that when lock-up periods expire, investors frequently exit positions to secure profits, creating heavy selling pressure. PIPE Issuances Create Overhang Across Crypto Treasury Sector, Analysts Warn PIPE deals allow private investors to buy new shares below market price, offering companies fast access to liquidity in a competitive sector. While effective for raising cash, CryptoQuant warned that these arrangements dilute existing shareholders and leave an overhang of shares that weighs on stock performance. One of the starkest examples is Kindly MD (NAKA), a medical company that pivoted into Bitcoin treasury holdings earlier this year. Its stock surged from $1.80 in late April to nearly $35 by late May after announcing a PIPE raise. However, once PIPE shares unlocked, the stock collapsed 97%, falling to $1.16, almost identical to its PIPE offering price of $1.12. CryptoQuant described the retracement as a case of “PIPE price gravity.”Source: CryptoQuant Other crypto treasury firms may now be following the same path. Strive Inc. (ASST) peaked at $13 in May but has since dropped 78% to $2.75. CryptoQuant said its PIPE was priced at $1.35, implying the stock could face another 55% decline as investors prepare to sell when the lock-up ends next month. Cantor Equity Partners (CEP), a special purpose acquisition company merging with Twenty One Capital, also conducted a PIPE priced at $10. CEP’s shares have already slipped nearly 70% from their highs to below $20. CryptoQuant suggested the stock could fall another 50% from current levels once PIPE investors begin to sell. The report noted that even well-established crypto treasuries are under pressure as the value of their digital asset holdings approaches parity with their overall company valuations. This dynamic could further accelerate sell-offs if investors perceive limited upside in stock performance compared to direct crypto exposure. CryptoQuant concluded that only a strong and sustained Bitcoin rally is likely to counteract the downward pressure facing treasury stocks tied to PIPE deals. Without such a rebound, it warned that many companies are likely to continue trending toward or below their PIPE issuance levels. At present, the trend has already left PIPE-funded crypto treasury stocks exposed to sharp losses, with investors closely watching how upcoming unlocks will impact market sentiment in the weeks ahead. Small-Cap Firms Turn to Borrowing as Crypto Treasury Strategy Falters On the other hand, the crypto treasury strategy that surged across small-cap firms in 2024 is showing signs of strain as companies turn to debt-funded share buybacks to support collapsing valuations. According to a CryptoNews report, at least seven firms, including gaming, biotech, and electric vehicle companies, have launched repurchase programs despite trading below the value of their crypto holdings. Analysts say the trend reflects investor skepticism and undermines the premise that digital assets alone can boost stock performance. One high-profile case is ETHZilla, formerly 180 Life Sciences, which rebranded after buying ether. Its stock has fallen 76% since August. The company recently secured $80 million in debt from Cumberland DRW to finance a $250 million buyback. Critics argue the move signals distress. “They’re borrowing money to buy time, not tokens,” said Kaiko analyst Adam Morgan McCarthy. Similar tactics are emerging elsewhere. Empery Digital, once Volcon, expanded its debt facility to $85 million despite holding $476 million in Bitcoin, more than its $378 million market value. SharpLink Gaming, Ton Strategy, and CEA Industries are pursuing comparable measures. Research from K33 shows one in four public Bitcoin treasuries now trade below their net asset value, with the average NAV multiple falling to 2.8 from 3.76 in April. Smaller firms such as NAKA and Semler Scientific face mounting pressure, while larger players like MicroStrategy continue to command premiums. The slowdown in BTC accumulation suggests the once-celebrated crypto treasury playbook may be nearing its limitsCrypto treasury companies that raised capital through private investment in public equity (PIPE) deals face a growing risk of their stock prices crashing by as much as 50%, according to a new market report from analytics platform CryptoQuant. The firm said PIPE-backed companies have already suffered steep declines, with share prices often gravitating toward their PIPE issuance levels. Researchers noted that when lock-up periods expire, investors frequently exit positions to secure profits, creating heavy selling pressure. PIPE Issuances Create Overhang Across Crypto Treasury Sector, Analysts Warn PIPE deals allow private investors to buy new shares below market price, offering companies fast access to liquidity in a competitive sector. While effective for raising cash, CryptoQuant warned that these arrangements dilute existing shareholders and leave an overhang of shares that weighs on stock performance. One of the starkest examples is Kindly MD (NAKA), a medical company that pivoted into Bitcoin treasury holdings earlier this year. Its stock surged from $1.80 in late April to nearly $35 by late May after announcing a PIPE raise. However, once PIPE shares unlocked, the stock collapsed 97%, falling to $1.16, almost identical to its PIPE offering price of $1.12. CryptoQuant described the retracement as a case of “PIPE price gravity.”Source: CryptoQuant Other crypto treasury firms may now be following the same path. Strive Inc. (ASST) peaked at $13 in May but has since dropped 78% to $2.75. CryptoQuant said its PIPE was priced at $1.35, implying the stock could face another 55% decline as investors prepare to sell when the lock-up ends next month. Cantor Equity Partners (CEP), a special purpose acquisition company merging with Twenty One Capital, also conducted a PIPE priced at $10. CEP’s shares have already slipped nearly 70% from their highs to below $20. CryptoQuant suggested the stock could fall another 50% from current levels once PIPE investors begin to sell. The report noted that even well-established crypto treasuries are under pressure as the value of their digital asset holdings approaches parity with their overall company valuations. This dynamic could further accelerate sell-offs if investors perceive limited upside in stock performance compared to direct crypto exposure. CryptoQuant concluded that only a strong and sustained Bitcoin rally is likely to counteract the downward pressure facing treasury stocks tied to PIPE deals. Without such a rebound, it warned that many companies are likely to continue trending toward or below their PIPE issuance levels. At present, the trend has already left PIPE-funded crypto treasury stocks exposed to sharp losses, with investors closely watching how upcoming unlocks will impact market sentiment in the weeks ahead. Small-Cap Firms Turn to Borrowing as Crypto Treasury Strategy Falters On the other hand, the crypto treasury strategy that surged across small-cap firms in 2024 is showing signs of strain as companies turn to debt-funded share buybacks to support collapsing valuations. According to a CryptoNews report, at least seven firms, including gaming, biotech, and electric vehicle companies, have launched repurchase programs despite trading below the value of their crypto holdings. Analysts say the trend reflects investor skepticism and undermines the premise that digital assets alone can boost stock performance. One high-profile case is ETHZilla, formerly 180 Life Sciences, which rebranded after buying ether. Its stock has fallen 76% since August. The company recently secured $80 million in debt from Cumberland DRW to finance a $250 million buyback. Critics argue the move signals distress. “They’re borrowing money to buy time, not tokens,” said Kaiko analyst Adam Morgan McCarthy. Similar tactics are emerging elsewhere. Empery Digital, once Volcon, expanded its debt facility to $85 million despite holding $476 million in Bitcoin, more than its $378 million market value. SharpLink Gaming, Ton Strategy, and CEA Industries are pursuing comparable measures. Research from K33 shows one in four public Bitcoin treasuries now trade below their net asset value, with the average NAV multiple falling to 2.8 from 3.76 in April. Smaller firms such as NAKA and Semler Scientific face mounting pressure, while larger players like MicroStrategy continue to command premiums. The slowdown in BTC accumulation suggests the once-celebrated crypto treasury playbook may be nearing its limits

Crypto Treasury Stocks at Risk of 50% Crash After PIPE Deals — CryptoQuant Warns

By: CryptoNews
2025/09/26 20:47

Crypto treasury companies that raised capital through private investment in public equity (PIPE) deals face a growing risk of their stock prices crashing by as much as 50%, according to a new market report from analytics platform CryptoQuant.

The firm said PIPE-backed companies have already suffered steep declines, with share prices often gravitating toward their PIPE issuance levels.

Researchers noted that when lock-up periods expire, investors frequently exit positions to secure profits, creating heavy selling pressure.

PIPE Issuances Create Overhang Across Crypto Treasury Sector, Analysts Warn

PIPE deals allow private investors to buy new shares below market price, offering companies fast access to liquidity in a competitive sector.

While effective for raising cash, CryptoQuant warned that these arrangements dilute existing shareholders and leave an overhang of shares that weighs on stock performance.

One of the starkest examples is Kindly MD (NAKA), a medical company that pivoted into Bitcoin treasury holdings earlier this year.

Its stock surged from $1.80 in late April to nearly $35 by late May after announcing a PIPE raise. However, once PIPE shares unlocked, the stock collapsed 97%, falling to $1.16, almost identical to its PIPE offering price of $1.12.

CryptoQuant described the retracement as a case of “PIPE price gravity.”

Source: CryptoQuant

Other crypto treasury firms may now be following the same path. Strive Inc. (ASST) peaked at $13 in May but has since dropped 78% to $2.75.

CryptoQuant said its PIPE was priced at $1.35, implying the stock could face another 55% decline as investors prepare to sell when the lock-up ends next month.

Cantor Equity Partners (CEP), a special purpose acquisition company merging with Twenty One Capital, also conducted a PIPE priced at $10. CEP’s shares have already slipped nearly 70% from their highs to below $20.

CryptoQuant suggested the stock could fall another 50% from current levels once PIPE investors begin to sell.

The report noted that even well-established crypto treasuries are under pressure as the value of their digital asset holdings approaches parity with their overall company valuations.

This dynamic could further accelerate sell-offs if investors perceive limited upside in stock performance compared to direct crypto exposure.

CryptoQuant concluded that only a strong and sustained Bitcoin rally is likely to counteract the downward pressure facing treasury stocks tied to PIPE deals.

Without such a rebound, it warned that many companies are likely to continue trending toward or below their PIPE issuance levels.

At present, the trend has already left PIPE-funded crypto treasury stocks exposed to sharp losses, with investors closely watching how upcoming unlocks will impact market sentiment in the weeks ahead.

Small-Cap Firms Turn to Borrowing as Crypto Treasury Strategy Falters

On the other hand, the crypto treasury strategy that surged across small-cap firms in 2024 is showing signs of strain as companies turn to debt-funded share buybacks to support collapsing valuations.

According to a CryptoNews report, at least seven firms, including gaming, biotech, and electric vehicle companies, have launched repurchase programs despite trading below the value of their crypto holdings.

Analysts say the trend reflects investor skepticism and undermines the premise that digital assets alone can boost stock performance.

One high-profile case is ETHZilla, formerly 180 Life Sciences, which rebranded after buying ether. Its stock has fallen 76% since August.

The company recently secured $80 million in debt from Cumberland DRW to finance a $250 million buyback.

Critics argue the move signals distress. “They’re borrowing money to buy time, not tokens,” said Kaiko analyst Adam Morgan McCarthy.

Similar tactics are emerging elsewhere. Empery Digital, once Volcon, expanded its debt facility to $85 million despite holding $476 million in Bitcoin, more than its $378 million market value.

SharpLink Gaming, Ton Strategy, and CEA Industries are pursuing comparable measures.

Research from K33 shows one in four public Bitcoin treasuries now trade below their net asset value, with the average NAV multiple falling to 2.8 from 3.76 in April.

Smaller firms such as NAKA and Semler Scientific face mounting pressure, while larger players like MicroStrategy continue to command premiums.

The slowdown in BTC accumulation suggests the once-celebrated crypto treasury playbook may be nearing its limits.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto Market Outlook: Key Catalysts Emerging as Year-End Approaches

Crypto Market Outlook: Key Catalysts Emerging as Year-End Approaches

U.S. lawmakers recently advanced the CLARITY Act, described by Grayscale as the first broad market structure framework for crypto. Combined […] The post Crypto Market Outlook: Key Catalysts Emerging as Year-End Approaches appeared first on Coindoo.
Union
U$0.010456-2.03%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03203-0.92%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/26 22:20
Share
BlockDAG Leaves Litecoin & Cardano Behind With $410M+ Raised and 2 Major Seattle Sports Deals: Is It the Top Crypto to Buy Now?

BlockDAG Leaves Litecoin & Cardano Behind With $410M+ Raised and 2 Major Seattle Sports Deals: Is It the Top Crypto to Buy Now?

Investors are carefully tracking the Litecoin (LTC) price prediction, the latest Cardano (ADA) news, and the ongoing search for the […] The post BlockDAG Leaves Litecoin & Cardano Behind With $410M+ Raised and 2 Major Seattle Sports Deals: Is It the Top Crypto to Buy Now? appeared first on Coindoo.
Major
MAJOR$0.11999-6.81%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00505-9.82%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/26 22:00
Share
Ukraine is preparing new rules for the crypto market: Hetmantsev on taxation and numerous amendments to the draft law

Ukraine is preparing new rules for the crypto market: Hetmantsev on taxation and numerous amendments to the draft law

In early September, the Verkhovna Rada passed in the first reading the draft law No. 10225-d, which is supposed to regulate the taxation of virtual assets. Danylo Hetmantsev, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Taxation, and Customs Policy, called the document “a huge step towards legalizing crypto,” but stressed that the text would require […] Сообщение Ukraine is preparing new rules for the crypto market: Hetmantsev on taxation and numerous amendments to the draft law появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
DAR Open Network
D$0.02985-1.02%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.0229-1.61%
Share
Incrypted2025/09/26 22:19
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Market Outlook: Key Catalysts Emerging as Year-End Approaches

BlockDAG Leaves Litecoin & Cardano Behind With $410M+ Raised and 2 Major Seattle Sports Deals: Is It the Top Crypto to Buy Now?

Ukraine is preparing new rules for the crypto market: Hetmantsev on taxation and numerous amendments to the draft law

$10T Giant Vanguard Explores Offering Access to Third-Party Crypto ETFs

Consensys CEO hints at imminent MetaMask token launch