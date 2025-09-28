As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, the narrative surrounding crypto treasuries is drawing striking parallels to the dotcom era’s exuberance and subsequent crashes. Industry experts warn that a wave of crypto treasury companies may face significant challenges ahead, echoing past speculatory bubbles. At the same time, responsible management and strategic planning could help some [...]As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, the narrative surrounding crypto treasuries is drawing striking parallels to the dotcom era’s exuberance and subsequent crashes. Industry experts warn that a wave of crypto treasury companies may face significant challenges ahead, echoing past speculatory bubbles. At the same time, responsible management and strategic planning could help some [...]

Crypto Treasury Stories Reflect Dotcom Bubble Mindset

By: Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/28 02:19
Imaginary Ones
BUBBLE$0.000219-8.75%
ERA
ERA$0.5593+1.21%
MAY
MAY$0.03801-0.65%
Crypto Treasury Stories Reflect Dotcom Bubble Mindset
As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, the narrative surrounding crypto treasuries is drawing striking parallels to the dotcom era’s exuberance and subsequent crashes. Industry experts warn that a wave of crypto treasury companies may face significant challenges ahead, echoing past speculatory bubbles. At the same time, responsible management and strategic planning could help some firms weather potential downturns, highlighting the importance of prudent risk practices amid an increasingly institutionalized crypto space.
  • The current crypto treasury narrative mirrors the late 1990s dotcom bubble, characterized by investor exuberance and over-leverage.
  • Many crypto treasury companies are expected to fail or offload holdings during the next market downturn, though some will survive by adopting disciplined strategies.
  • Institutional investment has driven mainstream acceptance of crypto, yet caution remains as the market faces potential corrections.
  • Responsible treasury management, including debt structuring and focusing on blue-chip assets, is essential for resilience.
  • Operational revenue streams bolster a company’s ability to withstand crypto market volatility, setting apart successful players from speculative risks.

The current surge in crypto treasury companies is reminiscent of the dotcom boom of the late 1990s, a period marked by excessive investor speculation on emerging technological innovations. According to Ray Youssef, founder of peer-to-peer lending platform NoOnes app, the exuberance surrounding blockchain and decentralized finance (DeFi) echoes the frenzy that led to the dotcom bust, which wiped out nearly 80% of stocks during that era.

The same psychological traits—fueled by the promise of future Web3 revolution and institutional adoption—continue to drive crypto markets today. Youssef notes, “Dotcoms were driven by innovation but also attracted enthusiasts, opportunists, and dreamers, because bold visions are easy to sell to the mass market.” Now, the narrative is centered on a broader embrace of cryptocurrency, DeFi, and NFT ecosystems, with institutions actively entering the space.

He warns that many crypto treasury firms are likely to collapse, be forced to sell their holdings at a loss, and contribute to the next crypto bear market. Nonetheless, he suggests that a few firms with prudent strategies will survive, continuing to accumulate discounted digital assets, positioning themselves for potential future gains.

Crypto treasury firms have garnered significant attention amid the current market cycle, seen by many as proof that cryptocurrency has matured into a recognized financial asset class. Governments and corporations are increasingly engaging with digital assets, further cementing crypto’s evolving role in the global financial ecosystem.

Related: Crypto markets are down, but corporate proxies fare far worse

Managing Risks: Strategies for Crypto Treasury Companies to Survive Market Fluctuations

Despite the risks, responsible management can help crypto treasury companies navigate downturns and even thrive amid market volatility. Implementing sound treasury practices, such as reducing debt exposure, enhances financial resilience. Companies that issue equity instead of debt tend to have a better chance of weathering tough times, as shareholders’ legal rights differ from those of creditors.

For companies borrowing to fund crypto acquisitions, structuring debt with maturity periods aligned to crypto market cycles is critical. For instance, knowing that Bitcoin tends to operate on four-year cycles, borrowing with a five-year maturity can help avoid repayment during price depressions.

Stocks, CompaniesA breakdown of digital assets adopted by corporations for treasury purposes. Source: Galaxy

Additionally, it’s advisable for companies to focus on supply-capped cryptocurrencies and blue-chip digital assets—those with proven track records of recovery across market cycles—rather than speculative altcoins, which may lose vast portions of their value or fail to recover altogether.

Finally, firms with diversified revenue streams and operational businesses are better positioned than those solely holding crypto assets. Revenue-generating operational business models provide more stability, reducing dependency on volatile crypto markets and enhancing long-term resilience.

Magazine: How Ethereum treasury companies could spark ‘DeFi Summer 2.0’

This article was originally published as Crypto Treasury Stories Reflect Dotcom Bubble Mindset on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Nexstar Pulls ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ From ABC Over Charlie Kirk Comments

Nexstar Pulls ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ From ABC Over Charlie Kirk Comments

The post Nexstar Pulls ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ From ABC Over Charlie Kirk Comments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will be removed from local ABC stations owned by Nexstar “indefinitely,” according to a statement from the broadcasting giant, pulling the show after its host made comments about conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated last week. Kimmel speaks at the 2022 Media Access Awards presented by Easterseals and broadcast on November 17, 2022. (Photo by 2022 Media Access Awards Presented By Easterseals/Getty Images for Easterseals) Getty Images for Easterseals Key Facts Nexstar said its “owned and partner television stations affiliated with the ABC Television Network will preempt” Kimmel’s show “for the foreseeable future beginning with tonight’s show.” This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/09/17/nexstar-will-pull-jimmy-kimmel-live-from-its-abc-stations-indefinitely-after-kimmels-comments-on-charlie-kirk/
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.8087-11.39%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011494+19.30%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01539-9.31%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:59
Share
SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential

SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential

They didn’t have the wild swings of meme coins or the promise of explosive gains that make headlines. But today, […] The post SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential appeared first on Coindoo.
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.005304-1.06%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02225-0.04%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0118+0.76%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/28 03:23
Share
Missed Out on SUI’s Explosion? Why BullZilla Is One of the Top Coins to Join for Short Term Right Now

Missed Out on SUI’s Explosion? Why BullZilla Is One of the Top Coins to Join for Short Term Right Now

The crypto world is filled with stories of people who hesitated and then had to face FOMO when a project took off without them. Think about SUI, many doubted it, ignored its presale, and later regretted it as it skyrocketed. That same mistake doesn’t have to happen again. For those searching for the top coins […]
SUI
SUI$3.1749-1.03%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002846-1.86%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/28 02:15
Share

Trending News

More

Nexstar Pulls ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ From ABC Over Charlie Kirk Comments

SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential

Missed Out on SUI’s Explosion? Why BullZilla Is One of the Top Coins to Join for Short Term Right Now

BTC Dominance Rebounds While Experts Forecast Bitcoin Crash to $94K

Best Cryptos To Buy This Year: BlockchainFX’s 200x Potential vs. Hyperliquid and Uniswap’s Slow Grind