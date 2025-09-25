The Crypto Presale field is finally separating leaders from noise, with a few names pulling real capital for different reasons. Ozak AI is attracting investors chasing AI exposure, already logging $2.6 million alongside fresh partnerships. BlockchainFX is pitching a multi-asset super app, clearing $7 million and rolling out a presale Visa card for its base. Pepeto, a rising Meme coin pick for […]The Crypto Presale field is finally separating leaders from noise, with a few names pulling real capital for different reasons. Ozak AI is attracting investors chasing AI exposure, already logging $2.6 million alongside fresh partnerships. BlockchainFX is pitching a multi-asset super app, clearing $7 million and rolling out a presale Visa card for its base. Pepeto, a rising Meme coin pick for […]

Crypto Updates: Ozak AI Builds Buzz, BlockchainFX Tops $7M, Pepeto Presale Passes $6.8M, BlockDAG Locks $0.0013 In 24 Hours

By: Tronweekly
2025/09/25 23:00
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1157-9.82%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.005488-14.20%
RealLink
REAL$0.06118-4.68%
Multichain
MULTI$0.03664-1.84%
RWAX
APP$0.002228+2.01%
Pepeto

The Crypto Presale field is finally separating leaders from noise, with a few names pulling real capital for different reasons. Ozak AI is attracting investors chasing AI exposure, already logging $2.6 million alongside fresh partnerships. BlockchainFX is pitching a multi-asset super app, clearing $7 million and rolling out a presale Visa card for its base. Pepeto, a rising Meme coin pick for the best crypto to buy now, has moved past $6.8 million with 226% staking and a live demo exchange. And BlockDAG has stunned the market, nearing $410 million raised and onboarding millions of miners ahead of launch.

Ozak AI: Real Utility On DePIN Rails

Early buyers who stepped in at $0.01 are already up on paper as tiered pricing climbs. Each round pushes the entry higher, turning modest allocations into meaningful upside before listings arrive.

What underpins Ozak AI isn’t just marketing, it’s the mix of predictive AI tooling, decentralized physical infrastructure (DePIN), and automation via the Ozak Stream Network. That combo gives the project footing beyond headlines.

Even so, while Ozak is carving its lane, Pepeto stands out for blending meme power with visible tech; its demo exchange already shows live utility before listing. And unlike Ozak’s higher buy-in, Pepeto is still offered at $0.000000155, an entry point most AI coins can’t touch.

BlockchainFX Crosses $7M As Presale Heat Rises

BlockchainFX has sprinted beyond $7 million in commitments, with tokens starting at $0.022 and a confirmed debut at $0.05, giving early participants a clear path to a .

The scope is wide: a decentralized super app spanning crypto, equities, forex, and ETFs in one place. A presale-only Visa card supports 20+ cryptocurrencies and routes staking payouts into real-world spend.

But while BlockchainFX suits investors seeking a finance super app, Pepeto captures a different crowd: cultural pull, viral lift, and a presale still under a millionth of a dollar. Add the 225% APY staking, and the upside can outpace BlockchainFX’s measured approach.

Pepeto: Meme Energy, Working Tools, Viral Lift

Pepeto is breaking out of the meme pack. The presale has cleared $6.8 million, with tokens offered at just $0.000000155. Unlike hype-only drops, Pepeto shipped the PepetoSwap demo, a zero-fee trading platform shown on socials. The platform is slated to list the next wave of Meme coin projects in 2026, proving Pepeto is building infrastructure, not just buzz.

Holders are staking at 225% APY, compounding positions before exchange listings. The story adds spice: Pepeto and Pepe share a 420 trillion cap; where Pepe leaned on the P-E-P-E theme, Pepeto leans into T for Technology and O for Opportunity. Rumors point to ex-Pepe ties, adding to the lore. If Pepeto ever climbs toward Pepe’s price zone, today’s entries could see multiples most presales never reach.

BlockDAG Hits $410M Raised, New Records

BlockDAG has posted numbers few expected. Over 3 million users are mining BDAG daily through the X1 app, well before mainnet launch. Phone-based mining has built a huge base, making adoption visible in real time.

Since Stage 1 at $0.001, BlockDAG has sold 26.2 billion tokens, raised nearly $410 million, and added 312,000 holders. Current pricing sits at $0.0013, with a projected ROI above 3,700% on a $0.05 debut. Dedicated rigs keep selling, and the momentum snowballs.

BlockDAG shows traction at scale, but Pepeto appeals differently: retail-led virality, staking mechanics, and a presale price orders of magnitude lower. Both show adoption; Pepeto’s meme narrative and high-beta upside make it hard to ignore.

Final Take: Pepeto Emerges As The Dark Horse

Ozak AI brings AI chops, BlockchainFX builds a super app, and BlockDAG posts record presale stats. But Pepeto fuses meme culture with live products, meaningful staking, and one of the lowest entry points on the board.

With the same supply as Pepe, a stronger story, and a working demo exchange, Pepeto is now mentioned alongside Pepe, Shiba Inu, and Dogecoin. If it ever approaches Pepe’s trading levels, today’s buyers could be staring at generational gains.

Don’t Miss Pepeto While Presale Is Live

Connect your MetaMask or Trust Wallet

Visit the official site: pepeto.io

Choose payment with USDT, ETH, BNB, or credit card

Buy at the current presale price of $0.000000155

Stake for 225% APY and hold as the project grows

Website: https://pepeto.io 

Telegram: https://t.me/pepeto_channel 

X: https://x.com/Pepetocoin 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Blockstream CEO Adam Back Sends Important Message to Bitcoin P2P Node Critics

Blockstream CEO Adam Back Sends Important Message to Bitcoin P2P Node Critics

Blockstream CEO Adam Back took to X to send an important notice to critics of the Bitcoin P2P node system. The post Blockstream CEO Adam Back Sends Important Message to Bitcoin P2P Node Critics appeared first on Coinspeaker.
NODE
NODE$0.06056-8.17%
Suilend
SEND$0.4507-7.92%
Share
Coinspeaker2025/09/25 23:09
Share
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Could Drop to $100K If Support Gives Way

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Could Drop to $100K If Support Gives Way

Highlights: Bitcoin is trading at the $111,534 support level A push through this support could see BTC drop to $100k in the short term Fears that markets are overextended could trigger such a correction  Bitcoin (BTC) is in the red today, down by 0.54% to trade at $111,949.68. This reflects the correction across the broader market in the last 24 hours. A surge has followed the price correction in trading volumes. They are up by 5.74% to trade at $51.54 billion. This could indicate that holders are liquidating their holdings in the short term. It aligns with the growing sentiment that the market could be headed for a correction after an overextended rally.  The ongoing minor selloff in BTC is also reflected in the number of liquidations in the last 24 hours. In this period, total cryptocurrency market liquidations have shot up to $1.8 billion, with Bitcoin taking up 17% of these liquidations. September has a reputation for pain in crypto, and this year is proving no different. A sudden cascade of liquidations has rattled both majors and alts. Let’s see the details on-chain 1. 𝐋𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 $1.8BThe crypto market witnessed one of its biggest… pic.twitter.com/d6OnRR2P7F — Donnie (@Donnie100x) September 25, 2025 Analysts Point to Short-Term Profit-Taking as Driver of Correction Analysts attribute this correction to short-term profit-taking rather than a change in fundamentals. One analyst has noted that the correction in the price of Bitcoin is due to an unwinding of leverage in the market. At the same time, long traders are not taking new positions in the market. This is because Bitcoin is trending towards support, and many are waiting to see if the support holds. If the support fails and traders expect the price to drop below $100k, then short sellers could get bolder, further triggering a downside cascade in Bitcoin price. Such sentiment could be driven by recent remarks by the Fed Chairman that assets are overvalued. Essentially, bulls have less incentive to take long positions than short positions. FED Chair Jerome Powell admitted today that equity prices are “fairly highly valued!”– Interesting choice of words, "the most overvalued ever" = “fairly highly valued!” pic.twitter.com/q0qSQNthvh — BraVoCycles Newsletter (@BraVoCycles) September 23, 2025 Start of Monetary Easing Cycle Could Send BTC Higher However, in the long term, Bitcoin will likely continue going higher. The fundamentals and the broader macro environment support long-term upside momentum. Starting with the macro environment, the Federal Reserve recently cut interest rates by 0.25 basis points. While it is small and unclear when the next rate hike will take place, the move has strong significance. JUST ANNOUNCED: The Federal Reserve has just CUT RATES by 0.25%. Thanks, President Trump! #BullMarket Fed Chair Jerome Powell: "Today, the Federal Open Market Committee decided to lower our policy interest rate by 1/4 percentage point." THE GOLDEN AGE OF AMERICA BEGINS RIGHT… pic.twitter.com/2Y6HImPR4q — AJ Huber (@Huberton) September 17, 2025 It indicates that the monetary easing cycle has started overall and that interest rates will keep going lower into 2026. The result is that in the near future, liquidity will keep flowing into risk-on assets such as stocks and cryptocurrencies. As the number one cryptocurrency, BTC could see its value increase significantly in the short to medium term as liquidity flows into the market.  Government Policy Increasingly Favors Bitcoin Growth There is also the fact that governments are now increasingly pro-cryptocurrencies. The US recently had a roundtable of cryptocurrency industry leaders to discuss anchoring a Bitcoin Strategic Reserve into law. In many other countries, regulations are getting clearer and favor cryptocurrency investments, particularly Bitcoin. Michael Saylor just went live on CNBC calling for the USA to buy 1 million Bitcoin. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. Digital gold for a digital nation. #Bitcoin #BTC #Crypto pic.twitter.com/QsXtz5TjF0 — Michczy (@czy_mich) September 23, 2025 This is a big deal as it incentivizes institutional money to continue investing in Bitcoin in the future. This could see Bitcoin rally to new highs in the future. The growing inflows into ETFs further add to the underlying demand for Bitcoin in the future. It makes the case for rally to prices above $130k in the short term.  Technical Analysis – BTC Trading at Critical Support After the correction in the last 24 hours, Bitcoin is trading at the $111,534 support. If bears push Bitcoin through this support, a correction to prices as low as $100k could follow. Source: TradingView On the other hand, if there is a rebound off the $111,534 support, then a rally to $113,822 resistance could follow. A strong rebound through this resistance could pave the way for a rally to $116,093 in the short term. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Bitcoin
BTC$110,946.14-2.41%
EPNS
PUSH$0.02876-5.39%
RedStone
RED$0.4783-8.66%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/25 22:31
Share
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$586 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$586 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on September 25th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $586 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $63.09 million in long positions and $522 million in short positions. The total liquidation amount for BTC was $91.17 million, and for ETH, $226 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$110,946.14-2.41%
Ethereum
ETH$3,935.97-5.65%
Share
PANews2025/09/25 23:30
Share

Trending News

More

Blockstream CEO Adam Back Sends Important Message to Bitcoin P2P Node Critics

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Could Drop to $100K If Support Gives Way

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$586 million, mainly due to the short position

Honeycomb Protocol has acquired GameShift from Solana Labs

BetFury is at SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth in Focus