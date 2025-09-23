Crypto VC firm Archetype raises $100 million for its third fund

PANews reported on September 23rd that according to Fortune magazine, crypto venture capital firm Archetype announced that its third fund has raised $100 million. The fund will focus on supporting early-stage seed rounds for blockchain companies. Archetype raised its first $55 million fund in 2021 and then raised a second $155 million fund in 2022, at the peak of the previous cryptocurrency bull market. Although Archetype's third fund is smaller, at only $100 million, Egan said that choosing the right supporters (i.e., limited partners) was a deliberate decision, and only one new LP was introduced.
