Crypto Fundraising data shows Capital B led this week's funding period with a $68.85 million raise focused on AI and BTC ecosystem development.Crypto Fundraising data shows Capital B led this week's funding period with a $68.85 million raise focused on AI and BTC ecosystem development.

Crypto VC Funding: Capital B secures $68.85m, Finary bags $29.4m

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/21 05:30
B
B$0.48674-1.66%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,638.43+0.08%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1424+2.74%
VinuChain
VC$0.00296-0.33%

In the world of crypto and fintech, several innovative projects have secured significant funding recently, further fueling the sector’s growth.

From Bitcoin-focused strategies to wealth management solutions, we’ve compiled a roundup of notable fundraising rounds, including projects raising over $20 million.

Summary
  • Capital B raised $68.9 million to expand its Bitcoin treasury, leading this week’s funding
  • Finary secured $29.4 million Series B for its wealth management platform expansion
  • Kredete raised $22 million Series A to build financial software for African immigrants

According to Crypto Fundraising data, Capital B (ex The Blockchain Group) led this week’s funding period with a $68.85 million raise focused on AI and Bitcoin ecosystem development.

Here’s a comprehensive analysis of this week’s other efforts:

Capital B (ex The Blockchain Group)

  • France-based Capital B raised $68.85 million to boost Bitcoin (BTC) holdings
  • So far, the Euronext-listed Bitcoin Treasury Company has raised a total of $146.89 million.

Finary

  • Wealth management platform Finary secured $29.4 million in a Series B round
  • Its investors include Ventures, Y Combinator, and Speedinvest

Kredete

  • The project has raised $22 million in a Series A round
  • Kredete is a financial software platform focusing on African immigrants
  • The funding was backed by Canary, Partech

Stablecore

  • Stablecore gathered $20 million; backers include Norwest Venture Partners, Coinbase Ventures, and Curql
  • The project is operating in asset management, finance/banking, and stablecoin sectors

Projects > $20 Million

  • GRVT, $19 million in a series A round
  • Mavryk Network, $10 million in a strategic round
  • Openverse, $8 million in a series B round
  • Titan, $7 million in a seed round
  • BIO Protocol, $6.9 million in a seed round
  • Senpi, $4 million in a seed round
  • Superform Labs, $1.42 million in a public sale
  • Epoch Protocol, $1.2 million in a pre-seed round
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0.35072-1.53%
Share
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
Share
Bitcoin, Solana Down, While ETH, XRP Up

Bitcoin, Solana Down, While ETH, XRP Up

The post Bitcoin, Solana Down, While ETH, XRP Up appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto OI Mixed: Bitcoin, Solana Down, While ETH, XRP Up Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Keshav is a Physics graduate who has been employed as a writer with Bitcoinist since June 2021. He is passionate about writing and through the years, he has gained experience working in a variety of niches. Keshav holds an active interest in the cryptocurrency market, with on-chain analysis being an area he particularly likes to research and write about. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/crypto-oi-mixed-bitcoin-solana-down-ethereum-xrp-up/
XRP
XRP$2.9713-0.41%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017671+1.26%
Sign
SIGN$0.08439+6.01%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 14:26
Share
How to Get Started With Crypto Investing

How to Get Started With Crypto Investing

Crypto has gained worldwide attention, with millions of new investors joining the market annually. The appeal is simple, unlike traditional […] The post How to Get Started With Crypto Investing appeared first on Coindoo.
GET
GET$0.007368-1.69%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/21 05:00
Share

Trending News

More

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Bitcoin, Solana Down, While ETH, XRP Up

How to Get Started With Crypto Investing

Microsoft and OpenAI pledged £31billion for UK AI projects, but grid constraints threaten delivery

Ethena (ENA) Price Poised for a Big Move as Key Pattern Signals a Bottom – Here’s How It Could Play Out