The week of October 26 to November 1, generated $169.73 million in crypto funding across 13 projects.The week of October 26 to November 1, generated $169.73 million in crypto funding across 13 projects.

Crypto VC Funding: Hercle raises $60m, MegaETH bags $50m

By: Crypto.news
2025/11/02 02:30
Summary
  • Hercle led weekly funding with $60M, followed by MegaETH’s $49.95M sale.
  • Total crypto funding hit $169.73M across 13 projects this week.
  • Bron, ZAR, and Standard Economics also secured multi-million dollar rounds.

As per the latest data, Hercle’s $60 million raise led this funding period. Here’s a breakdown of this week’s crypto funding activity as per Crypto Fundraising data.

Hercle

  • Raised $60 million in an unknown round
  • Hercle is an institutional-grade infrastructure platform
  • Backed by F-Prime Capital Partners, Falcon Ventures, and Original Capital

MegaLabs (MegaETH)

  • MegaETH secured $49.95 million through public sale
  • Fully diluted valuation of $999 million
  • MegaLabs is the developer of MegaETH, an Ethereum Layer-1 blockchain platform

Bron

  • Raised $15 million in an unknown round
  • Investors include GSR, LocalGlobe, and Fasanara Capital
  • Bron Labs is a self-custody platform

ZAR

  • ZAR gathered $12.9 million in an unknown round
  • Backed by AI6Z, Dragonfly, and VanEck
  • ZAR raised $20.4 million so far’
https://twitter.com/zardotapp/status/1983140063832625398

Projects Under $10 Million

  • Standard Economics, $9 million in a Seed round
  • Accountable, $7.5 million in an Unknown round
  • Momentum (MSafe), $4.5 million in a Public sale
  • DeepSafe, $3 million in a Seed round
  • Pieverse, $3 million in a Seed round
  • Semantic Layer, $2 million in a Series A round
  • Marina Protocol, $1.68 million in an Unknown round with $40 million fully diluted valuation
  • Paystream, $750,000 in a Public sale with $1.86 million fully diluted valuation
  • Aria Protocol, $500,000 in an Unknown round
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

