Crypto VC Funding: Hercle raises $60m, MegaETH bags $50m

The week of October 26 to November 1, generated $169.73 million in crypto funding across 13 projects.
Summary
- Hercle led weekly funding with $60M, followed by MegaETH’s $49.95M sale.
- Total crypto funding hit $169.73M across 13 projects this week.
- Bron, ZAR, and Standard Economics also secured multi-million dollar rounds.
As per the latest data, Hercle’s $60 million raise led this funding period. Here’s a breakdown of this week’s crypto funding activity as per Crypto Fundraising data.
Hercle
- Raised $60 million in an unknown round
- Hercle is an institutional-grade infrastructure platform
- Backed by F-Prime Capital Partners, Falcon Ventures, and Original Capital
MegaLabs (MegaETH)
- MegaETH secured $49.95 million through public sale
- Fully diluted valuation of $999 million
- MegaLabs is the developer of MegaETH, an Ethereum Layer-1 blockchain platform
Bron
- Raised $15 million in an unknown round
- Investors include GSR, LocalGlobe, and Fasanara Capital
- Bron Labs is a self-custody platform
ZAR
- ZAR gathered $12.9 million in an unknown round
- Backed by AI6Z, Dragonfly, and VanEck
- ZAR raised $20.4 million so far’
https://twitter.com/zardotapp/status/1983140063832625398
Projects Under $10 Million
- Standard Economics, $9 million in a Seed round
- Accountable, $7.5 million in an Unknown round
- Momentum (MSafe), $4.5 million in a Public sale
- DeepSafe, $3 million in a Seed round
- Pieverse, $3 million in a Seed round
- Semantic Layer, $2 million in a Series A round
- Marina Protocol, $1.68 million in an Unknown round with $40 million fully diluted valuation
- Paystream, $750,000 in a Public sale with $1.86 million fully diluted valuation
- Aria Protocol, $500,000 in an Unknown round