Crypto VCs in a bull market: Raising funds is as difficult as climbing to the sky

By: PANews
2025/08/25 17:15
By Yogita Khatri

Compiled by Tim, PANews

In my last installment, I discussed how the "Summer of Digital Asset Treasurys (DATs)" siphoned attention and funding away from traditional startup funding rounds. At the time, some venture capital firms also raised another issue: limited partners (LPs) were becoming wary of investing in crypto funds. In this installment, I'll delve deeper into why raising crypto venture capital funds has become more difficult, even during a bull market, and what this means for the future.

Several venture capitalists told me that after the collapse of Terra (LUNA) and FTX in 2022, fundraising became significantly more difficult, which not only eroded LP trust but also damaged the reputation of the entire industry. Lattice Fund co-founder Regan Bozman said: "While the perception of the crypto market has improved significantly, this has not offset the widespread concerns about venture capital performance. The new challenge facing crypto venture capital today is the need to compete with ETFs and DATs for funds."

Neoclassic Capital co-founder Michael Bucella stated that only funds with clear advantages or impressive track records are now able to attract consistent LP capital inflows. This market shift has driven what Dragonfly General Partner Rob Hadick calls a "flight to quality." He noted that in 2024, just 20 firms attracted 60% of all LP capital, while another 488 firms captured the remaining 40%. While liquidity has improved this year through mergers and acquisitions and IPOs, financing barriers remain significantly higher than before the 2022 market crash.

Broader data supports this. Data from The Block Pro, provided by my colleague Ivan Wu, shows a sharp decline in crypto venture fund raising since the boom of 2021-2022. In 2022, over $86 billion was raised across 329 funds. This figure plummeted to $11.2 billion in 2023 and further to $7.95 billion in 2024. By 2025, only 28 funds had raised $3.7 billion, highlighting the challenging nature of the current fundraising environment. Both funding sizes and the number of funds are declining sharply, reflecting LP caution and a growing selection of capital.

Several venture capital firms told me that family offices, wealthy individuals, and crypto-native funds are still actively supporting crypto venture capital. However, since 2022, pension funds, endowment funds, parent funds, and corporate venture capital departments have mostly chosen to withdraw, resulting in a smaller and more selective LP group.

Why raising capital is harder now than in 2021 or early 2022

The unique circumstances of the previous bull market cycle meant that nearly anyone could raise a crypto venture capital fund in 2021, even those with little experience. However, many of these funds have yet to return capital to investors. Limited partners (LPs) are now demanding tangible paid-in capital distributions before committing to new funds. Sep Alavi, General Partner at White Star Capital, stated, "LPs are increasingly skeptical of unrealized gains and are prioritizing funds with a track record of realized returns."

The interest rate hike cycle since March 2022 has also prompted capital allocators to shift to safer, more liquid assets. Steve Lee, co-founder of Neoclassic Capital, noted that gains in this cycle have primarily been concentrated in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and a few blue-chip stocks through ETFs and DATs, with little benefit reaching smaller projects that typically represent venture capital value. Lee stated, "LPs see short-term gains in large-cap stocks, while venture capital takes longer to realize value."

An unnamed early-stage venture capital founder added that the lack of "altcoin buying" since the 2021-22 cycle has dampened LPs' appetite for tokens, as few tokens have outperformed. Many crypto VCs are investing in tokens. Artificial intelligence is also a major factor: Lattice Fund's Bozman said, "AI is the catch-all buzzword that's attracting a lot of interest from LPs focused on the tech sector."

Overall, while financing may not be as difficult today as it was in the years after the Luna and FTX crashes, it is still much more severe than the loose period of hot money influx from 2021 to early 2022.

What the future of crypto venture capital looks like

If fundraising continues to be difficult, most venture capital firms anticipate a wave of industry consolidation, with smaller, weaker, or less distinctive funds quietly exiting the market. Alavi predicts that small or underperforming funds will struggle to raise follow-up funds, while Hadick points out that the market is already shrinking as capital concentrates on the top players.

The early crypto venture capital founder believes that mid-sized funds will become hollowed out: small funds under $50 million with cutting-edge advantages will survive, and giant funds like Paradigm and a16z will continue to grow, but underperforming mid-sized funds will gradually disappear. He added that the crypto venture market may increasingly resemble a traditional market structure, with smaller but higher-quality venture capital firms supporting a large liquidity base. Bucella said: "Capital markets have a wonderful ability to self-correct. We are moving beyond a period of over-allocation to venture capital and under-allocation to liquid strategies."

Others believe the model itself is evolving. Erick Zhang of Nomad Capital predicts that the number of purely cryptocurrency-focused firms will decrease, Web2 venture capital firms will expand into crypto, and crypto funds will expand into Web2 businesses.

The timeline for a large-scale return of liquidity providers is uncertain. Neoclassic’s Lee said investors will return once capital shifts from Bitcoin and Ethereum to the mid- and low-cap token ecosystems, a shift he expects to be accelerated by on-chain capital flows driven by stablecoins.

Alavi believes that institutional investors may return by mid-2026 as falling interest rates and mergers and acquisitions boost capital allocation. Hadick believes that, with the exception of pension funds, most institutional investors have already returned and predicts that pension funds will return to the market over the next few years as regulations become clearer and the market matures. The early-stage venture capital founder stated that LPs will not return en masse unless the next "super-hot narrative" emerges, such as stablecoins or breakthrough use cases.

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

TVL is just a vanity metric. What really matters is who controls the flow of liquidity, not who owns the protocol or even who hands out the most rewards.
Stablecoins and RWA cross-border innovation practices, Shanghai seminar discusses the new financial ecosystem

Stablecoins and RWA cross-border innovation practices, Shanghai seminar discusses the new financial ecosystem

Blockchain technology has become the core driving force for the digital transformation of the financial industry, demonstrating huge potential in application scenarios such as cross-border payments and financial innovation. In particular, stablecoins and RWA ( Real World Assets), as key areas for the implementation of blockchain technology, have attracted widespread attention from the global market. To further promote industry exchanges and explore the opportunities and challenges brought about by the rapid development of stablecoins and RWA , the "Blockchain-Driven Stablecoins and RWA : Exploring Cross-Border Trade and Financial Innovation Practices" event was successfully held in Shanghai on the afternoon of August 22nd . It was hosted by the Shanghai Financial Information Industry Association and the Shanghai Distributed Consensus Technology Association, co-organized by PANews and Mankiw LLP, and supported by Mobile Payment Network and the Blockchain Technology Application Alliance . The seminar was hosted by Zang Qin, Deputy Secretary-General of the Shanghai Financial Information Industry Association. It focused on the exploration and practice of stablecoins and RWA in cross-border trade, financial compliance and other fields. It attracted more than 100 practitioners from banks, securities companies, law firms, asset management institutions, financial technology and start-ups to participate and jointly discuss the implementation path and future development of stablecoins and RWA . Wu Jun, Secretary-General of the Shanghai Financial Information Industry Association, delivered an opening speech on behalf of the organizers, noting that stablecoins are not entirely new, but their payment properties offer significant advantages in cross-border trade , characterized by high efficiency and low costs. Compared to traditional financial systems, stablecoins can be deposited within seconds and offer extremely low fees, making them a highly promising payment tool in international trade. However, he also emphasized that innovation must be promoted under a strict regulatory framework and compliance premise to ensure transparency , so that participants can jointly promote the stable development of digital finance on the basis of fully understanding the risks . PANews senior reporter Wang Shengyu provided an in-depth analysis of the "2025 Global Stablecoin Industry Development Report" during the report interpretation session. He noted that stablecoins have become one of the most critical infrastructures connecting traditional finance and the crypto market and are transforming the global financial landscape. His speech comprehensively analyzed the stablecoin industry, combining on-chain transaction data, policy developments, and the industry's evolutionary path. He systematically examined the six dimensions of stablecoins: development history, market structure, application scenarios, global regulation, development potential, and potential risks. In his opening keynote speech, Mao Jianhao, a senior attorney at Mankiw LLP, analyzed the core logic and compliance path of RWA tokenization from a legal compliance perspective. He noted that the core of RWA lies in its dual attributes of "digitalization " and "programmability," both of which are indispensable. Using BlackRock's BUIDL Fund as an example, he detailed its compliance architecture and on-chain transaction mechanism, emphasizing that "whitelisting mechanisms, redemption processes, and real-time valuation" are the first steps in exploring compliant tokenized funds . He believes that the future development of RWA will rely more on stablecoins as the underlying liquidity tool, and Hong Kong's stablecoin licensing system will provide a clear compliance framework for this field. With the rise of stablecoins and RWAs , the development of related applications within the infrastructure layer has also flourished. Conflux Co-founder and COO Zhang Yuanjie shared the role of domestic public chains in the globalization of stablecoins and RWAs from a public chain perspective , emphasizing the crucial role of the Asia-Pacific region, particularly Hong Kong and mainland China, in the RWA ecosystem. He also mentioned that the current market driving force of RWA mainly comes from the financial management needs of stablecoin holders, rather than traditional financial institutions. It is a bottom-up process of penetration from the crypto market to traditional finance. The final speaker, Zheng Lijiang, Research Manager at Shanghai Wanxiang Blockchain Co., Ltd., addressed the topic from a monetary theory perspective, arguing that stablecoins are not currencies but rather "quasi-currencies," essentially digital certificates issued by the private sector based on reserves such as government bonds. He further analyzed the differences between stablecoin policies in the United States and Hong Kong, noting that Hong Kong currently prioritizes Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) over encouraging DeFi integration. "Exploring the Application of Stablecoins in Cross-border Trade Payments" was the first topic of the roundtable discussion. This round was hosted by Mao Jianhao, a senior lawyer at Mankiw LLP, and invited guests including Zentek VP Erin Du , Robert Feng , Deputy Director of Global Institutional Cooperation for KUN Business, Xu Feng, founder of Coshine Kaixian Software, and Derek Wan, Head of BD for Cobo Payment , to participate in the discussion. Zentek VP Erin Du pointed out that cross-border payments face pain points such as slow bank review, long payment cycles, and high fees, especially in Southeast Asia, where financial infrastructure is still underdeveloped. Robert Feng, deputy director of global institutional cooperation at KUN , added that the political and financial environments of different countries vary greatly, and Latin America and Africa are more receptive to stablecoins due to their weak financial systems. Xu Feng, founder of Coshine Kaixian Software, shared his experience in helping overseas payment institutions connect to the Visa card issuance system, and believed that stablecoins have entered the practical stage in the To B scenario; Derek Wan, BD head of Cobo Payment, emphasized from the perspective of wallets and custody that security is the key to the implementation of stablecoin payments, and proposed the flexibility advantages of "full custody" and "MPC custody" one-stop solutions for cross-border payment companies going overseas. The guests unanimously agreed that stablecoins have moved from "proof of concept" to "large-scale trials" in cross-border payments, but compliance, security and the participation of financial institutions remain the main challenges. The second roundtable discussion focused on the topic of "Market Dynamics and Application Potential of Stablecoins and RWAs ". It was hosted by PANews senior reporter Jae , and guests including Conflux co-founder and COO Zhang Yuanjie, GF Securities Shanghai Branch Institutional Business Deputy Director Li Rongbin, HashKey Group Marketing Director Siya , CertiK Anti-Money Laundering Product Expert Cheng Yuan and others participated in the discussion. Conflux co-founder and COO Zhang Yuanjie pointed out that the core driving force behind the adoption of RWA is the financial management needs of stablecoin holders, and the integration of DeFi protocols has greatly enhanced its appeal through the dual-income model of "underlying asset returns + token incentives"; Li Rongbin, deputy director of institutional business at GF Securities Shanghai Branch, believes that listed companies' enthusiasm for RWAs is partly due to "market value management," but in the long run, they still need to return to the quality and liquidity of the assets themselves; Siya , head of marketing at HashKey Group , said that 2025 is the " first year of the RWA narrative," with factors such as improved regulatory clarity, mature technical infrastructure, and institutional entry jointly driving the market explosion; Cheng Yuan, an anti-money laundering product expert at CertiK , emphasized from a compliance and security perspective that RWA projects need to overcome compliance differences in multiple countries and monitor smart contract risks, and recommended that companies carefully consider the cost and security aspects. The guests believed that although RWA has advantages such as " democratic asset access " and " global liquidity " , it still faces bottlenecks such as high compliance costs, distribution channels relying on the European and American ecosystems, and a shortage of asset managers.
Fidelity: Bitcoin’s “ancient supply” that has not moved for more than a decade is growing faster than new daily output

Fidelity: Bitcoin’s “ancient supply” that has not moved for more than a decade is growing faster than new daily output

PANews reported on June 19 that according to CryptoSlate, Fidelity Digital Assets research shows that the growth rate of the "ancient supply" of Bitcoin that has not been moved for
