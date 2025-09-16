Crypto wallet Senpi completes $4 million seed round of financing, led by Lemniscap and Coinbase Ventures

PANews reported on September 16 that according to TFN, Miami-based Senpi, which is building a cryptocurrency wallet, recently completed a $4 million seed round of financing led by Lemniscap and Coinbase Ventures. The funds will be used to expand the platform's accessibility and further develop its AI capabilities.

In addition to autonomous trading, Senpi also offers features such as copy trading, customizable strategies, real-time profit and loss tracking, market sentiment analysis, and risk management tools. Senpi uses a non-custodial design, giving users full control over their private keys.