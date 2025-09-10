Crypto Whale Dumps XRP for Ozak AI, Calls It the Next Solana Moment

A prominent crypto whale has shifted holdings from XRP to Ozak AI, citing similarities with Solana’s early growth in 2021. This move coincides with Coinbase reducing its XRP reserves and growing speculation around a new liquidity trend.

XRP Sell-Off and Market Concerns

Coinbase has seen a sharp drop in its XRP reserves since early summer. The exchange started with more than 60 wallets carrying XRP balances. Currently, only 10 wallets still hold XRP coins.

Traders have noticed unusual selling waves linked with Ripple’s partnership and corridor announcements. Analysts think these sell-offs could have been intentional and not market-driven. This skepticism casts doubt on XRP’s short-term future.

Additionally, the decline in reserves has raised concerns about liquidity. Coinbase’s XRP supply is at record-low levels, and investors question if decentralized hoarding is playing a role. The reduction from 60 wallets to 10 has amplified these concerns.

Next 500X AI Altcoin

Ozak AI and the Presale Growth

Ozak AI has emerged as a new alternative for investors leaving XRP. Its presale is ongoing, with Phase 5 near completion. More than $2.8 million has been raised, and the token price stands at $0.01.

With every new phase, the price rises. In Phase 6, the cost will increase by 20% to $0.012. Moreover, the launch price is set at $1.00, which suggests a potential 100x return for early backers.

Investors see this as a rare opportunity similar to Solana’s surge in 2021. That period saw Solana’s price triple within a few months due to NFT and DeFi interest. Consequently, Ozak AI’s early momentum has drawn both retail and institutional attention.

Technology, Security, and Partnerships

Unlike Ethereum, which gained traction as a smart contract platform, Ozak AI focuses on predictive AI. The project is powered by the Ozak Stream Network, enabling ultra-low-latency data streaming across chains. This feeds its Prediction Agents, which deliver trading insights.

Additionally, Ozak AI integrates decentralized validation using EigenLayer AVS and Arbitrum Orbit to improve scalability.

It has also undergone a security audit by CertiK, which guarantees transparency as well as the security of investors.

Partnerships with SINT, Hive, and Weblume further strengthen Ozak AI’s position. Moreover, integrations with Weblume’s no-code builder will bring live data into dApps and dashboards. These partnerships enhance token utility and fuel ecosystem adoption.

Growth and Market Outlook

Ozak AI continues to expand its ecosystem through events and global exposure. The project has already appeared at Coinfest Asia 2025 and plans a global roadshow. Moreover, it is building communities in Vietnam and Indonesia.

The $OZ token powers transactions, governance, and AI customization on the platform. Consequently, its utility extends beyond speculation, offering investors long-term opportunities. Early adopters gain access to custom Prediction Agents, DePIN infrastructure, and secure data vaults.

Conclusion

The shift of capital from XRP to Ozak AI reflects changing market sentiment. Moreover, with strong partnerships, advanced technology, and growing adoption, Ozak AI positions itself as a major competitor in blockchain. Many now compare its potential to Solana’s breakthrough moment in 2021, making Ozak AI a key project to watch.

