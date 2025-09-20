The post Crypto Whales Accumulate LINK, CRO, and TON This Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The third week of September has seen an uptick in broader crypto market participation, with renewed buying pressure lifting the global crypto market capitalization up 3% over the past seven days.  This rebound has not gone unnoticed by large investors, as whale activity shows increasing accumulation of select altcoins. Sponsored LINK, the native token of leading oracle network provider Chainlink, is one of the tokens crypto whales bought this week.  According to on-chain data from Santiment, during the period in review, whale addresses holding between 100,000 and 1 million LINK have acquired 2.5 million tokens valued at above $61 million at current market prices. LINK Supply Distribution. Source: Santiment As of this writing, LINK trades at $24.43. If whale accumulation persists, it could push the altcoin’s price toward $26.89, a high it last reached on August 23. LINK Price Analysis. Source: TradingView On the other hand, if demand falls, LINK’s price could reverse its trend and drop below $23.48. Sponsored Cronos (CRO) Cronos (CRO) has also emerged as a whale favorite this week, with large-holder activity spiking by 29% over the past seven days, according to Nansen data. CRO Whale Activity. Source: Nansen The uptick in accumulation signals renewed confidence among big-money players in the token. Sponsored If this wave of whale buying continues, it could provide the momentum needed to push CRO toward the $0.27 level.  CRO Price Analysis. Source: TradingView Conversely, if demand weakens, the token risks sliding back toward $0.19 in the near term. Toncoin (TON) TON’s recent price consolidation over the past few days has opened the door for accumulation by some crypto whales.  Sponsored According to on-chain data from Santiment, whale addresses holding between 1 million and 10 million TON tokens have increased their holdings by 5% during the week under review. TON Supply Distribution:… The post Crypto Whales Accumulate LINK, CRO, and TON This Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The third week of September has seen an uptick in broader crypto market participation, with renewed buying pressure lifting the global crypto market capitalization up 3% over the past seven days.  This rebound has not gone unnoticed by large investors, as whale activity shows increasing accumulation of select altcoins. Sponsored LINK, the native token of leading oracle network provider Chainlink, is one of the tokens crypto whales bought this week.  According to on-chain data from Santiment, during the period in review, whale addresses holding between 100,000 and 1 million LINK have acquired 2.5 million tokens valued at above $61 million at current market prices. LINK Supply Distribution. Source: Santiment As of this writing, LINK trades at $24.43. If whale accumulation persists, it could push the altcoin’s price toward $26.89, a high it last reached on August 23. LINK Price Analysis. Source: TradingView On the other hand, if demand falls, LINK’s price could reverse its trend and drop below $23.48. Sponsored Cronos (CRO) Cronos (CRO) has also emerged as a whale favorite this week, with large-holder activity spiking by 29% over the past seven days, according to Nansen data. CRO Whale Activity. Source: Nansen The uptick in accumulation signals renewed confidence among big-money players in the token. Sponsored If this wave of whale buying continues, it could provide the momentum needed to push CRO toward the $0.27 level.  CRO Price Analysis. Source: TradingView Conversely, if demand weakens, the token risks sliding back toward $0.19 in the near term. Toncoin (TON) TON’s recent price consolidation over the past few days has opened the door for accumulation by some crypto whales.  Sponsored According to on-chain data from Santiment, whale addresses holding between 1 million and 10 million TON tokens have increased their holdings by 5% during the week under review. TON Supply Distribution:…

Crypto Whales Accumulate LINK, CRO, and TON This Week

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 10:51
The third week of September has seen an uptick in broader crypto market participation, with renewed buying pressure lifting the global crypto market capitalization up 3% over the past seven days. 

This rebound has not gone unnoticed by large investors, as whale activity shows increasing accumulation of select altcoins.

LINK, the native token of leading oracle network provider Chainlink, is one of the tokens crypto whales bought this week. 

According to on-chain data from Santiment, during the period in review, whale addresses holding between 100,000 and 1 million LINK have acquired 2.5 million tokens valued at above $61 million at current market prices.

LINK Supply Distribution. Source: Santiment

As of this writing, LINK trades at $24.43. If whale accumulation persists, it could push the altcoin’s price toward $26.89, a high it last reached on August 23.

LINK Price Analysis. Source: TradingView

On the other hand, if demand falls, LINK’s price could reverse its trend and drop below $23.48.

Cronos (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) has also emerged as a whale favorite this week, with large-holder activity spiking by 29% over the past seven days, according to Nansen data.

CRO Whale Activity. Source: Nansen

The uptick in accumulation signals renewed confidence among big-money players in the token.

If this wave of whale buying continues, it could provide the momentum needed to push CRO toward the $0.27 level. 

CRO Price Analysis. Source: TradingView

Conversely, if demand weakens, the token risks sliding back toward $0.19 in the near term.

Toncoin (TON)

TON’s recent price consolidation over the past few days has opened the door for accumulation by some crypto whales. 

According to on-chain data from Santiment, whale addresses holding between 1 million and 10 million TON tokens have increased their holdings by 5% during the week under review.

TON Supply Distribution: Source: Santiment

If this trend continues, TON could break out of its sideways trend and rally $3.20. 

TON Price Analysis. Source: TradingView

However, once selloffs resume, its price could fall to $3.04.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/crypto-whales-bought-these-altcoins-this-week/

