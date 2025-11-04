Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

Tracking every movement in the crypto presale market is nearly impossible. But if we follow crypto whales, we might get a hint of which presale could deliver the highest returns. Right now, big-spending traders are highlighting projects such as EcoYield, a next-gen RWA platform; BlockDAG, a layer-1 network; and Remittix, a crypto-to-fiat app.

These projects come from different corners of the crypto landscape. And while they share a common trait as whale-endorsed presales, only one backs its on-chain activity with real-world assets. That’s EcoYield ($EYE), an innovative multi-tech platform and a strong candidate for the best crypto presale to buy now.

EcoYield ($EYE) – Backing Real Yield with Real Assets

The crypto market has long been the playground of speculative projects launching with false claims. Those duped by these scams accused developers of failing to back their startups with tangible assets. The silver lining here is that crypto traders have matured over the years, favoring projects anchored in sustainable business models or backed by real-world assets (RWAs).

EcoYield is a new project that offers both characteristics that inspire greater trust and reliability. The company builds real-world infrastructure consisting of high-performance CPU clusters powered by renewable energy facilities (solar panels). This structure generates AI compute power, an in-demand resource for companies in the AI industry.

To complete its business model, EcoYield leases the generated energy and redistributes the revenue on the blockchain. This real yield from real assets is distributed to $EYE token holders who, through their funding, help EcoYield expand and operate its infrastructure.

This unique concept shows EcoYield is committed to a sustainable future on and off the blockchain. In fact, the company has already started its mission with pilot projects, one of which is underway in London. Two more will kick off in Leeds and Dubai, funded by the ongoing EcoYield presale.

The $EYE Token Presale

The $EYE token fuels the EcoYield ecosystem and rewards buyers with benefits such as staking and governance. Moreover, early adopters also gain priority access to the yield vault and exposure to revenue before the token’s price increases.

The $EYE token presale has just started, already reaching half of its first-round funding goal. EcoYield rewards early buyers with a 40% bonus on their $EYE purchases. Moreover, first-round participants get a 65% bonus in Yield Tokens. The latter is a secondary token in the EcoYield model that tracks investors’ contributions and revenue shares.

EcoYield is targeting an APY of 20-30%, depending on project IRRs. Considering its yield-generating, RWA-backed model and buyer perks, EcoYield may be the best crypto presale to buy now.

EcoYield is building toward a potentially highly rewarding 2026.

BlockDAG ($BDAG): The Never-Ending Crypto Presale

BlockDAG is a layer-1 blockchain network that combines a Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) with the proof-of-work (POW) consensus mechanism. The platform promises high-speed transactions, near instant confirmations, and limitless scalability.

The project launched the $BDAG presale in 2024, gaining momentum and attracting the attention of crypto whales. In fact, some analysts placed it among the top crypto presales for a while. However, recent events have sparked debate within the crypto community, with some doubting the project’s intentions. The diminishing trust stems from BlockDAG’s repeated delays in setting a launch date, which further prolonged the $BDAG presale.

Remittix ($RTX): Normalizing Crypto-to-Fiat Transfers

Remittix is a DeFi project proposing a new, more efficient way to pay in crypto worldwide. The project is a payment network powered by the $RTX token. Users can access several payment facilities in this ecosystem through an intuitive app that involves a flat fee, with no extra charges or hidden costs.

Remittix launched the $RTX presale in December 2024 and has achieved nearly 70% of its funding goal to date. While the project remains a highlight of the current presale season, its limited usability keeps the whales at bay.

What Is the Best Crypto Presale to Buy Now?

Crypto whales may have many targets in sight, but they never choose to hit them all. On the contrary, they settle on a few, or even just one, that they consider among the top crypto presales. After stirring away from projects like BlockDAG and Remittix, they have settled on EcoYield and its RWA next-generation platform.

The $EYE presale is an event worth considering before the end of the year, with high potential returns in 2026. The token doesn’t just give access to real yield. It delivers value from day one.

Join the $EYE token presale today and get a 40% bonus on your purchase by using the GLOBAL40 code.

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.



