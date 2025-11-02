ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Crypto Whales Ditch Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) for LivLive ($LIVE) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Crypto whales are shifting their attention fast, and the latest movement has startled market watchers. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) was gaining conversation recently, but large early-stage investors have now begun reallocating into LivLive ($LIVE), a new AR-powered blockchain social ecosystem that is currently in presale. This shift is happening at speed, raising one question: what exactly is driving whales to exit $HYPER and enter $LIVE during what many analysts are calling the best crypto presale positioning of early 2025? Part of the answer is timing. Bitcoin Hyper offers a technical value proposition around scaling Bitcoin activity, while LivLive offers something much broader: tokenized real-world participation, brand engagement, social presence rewards, and lifestyle-based earning. With LivLive now raising over $2M from more than 200 presale participants and the SPOOKY40 bonus still active for 2 more days, crypto whales appear to be eyeing a much larger long-term ecosystem play. LivLive ($LIVE): Where Real-World Action Meets On-Chain Value LivLive is currently in Stage 1 of its presale, priced at $0.02 per token, with a launch price set at $0.25. The project is building what it calls a real-world engagement network, transforming physical presence, reviews, movement, visits, and social interactions into token rewards verified on-chain. Crypto whales are calling it a Unified Experience Engine because users and brands interact in real-world locations through AR quests, wristband authentication, and gamified city exploration. What makes the early entry so attractive is the ecosystem structure. 65% of the 5B total supply is allocated directly to the community through presale access, mining, quests, and participation rewards. Unlike standard presales where tokens concentrate among a small set of holders, LivLive is structured to grow from the bottom up. Early Access Advantage: Token Packs, Treasure Vault, and Referral Power Every presale participant receives not just tokens but also NFT… The post Crypto Whales Ditch Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) for LivLive ($LIVE) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Crypto whales are shifting their attention fast, and the latest movement has startled market watchers. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) was gaining conversation recently, but large early-stage investors have now begun reallocating into LivLive ($LIVE), a new AR-powered blockchain social ecosystem that is currently in presale. This shift is happening at speed, raising one question: what exactly is driving whales to exit $HYPER and enter $LIVE during what many analysts are calling the best crypto presale positioning of early 2025? Part of the answer is timing. Bitcoin Hyper offers a technical value proposition around scaling Bitcoin activity, while LivLive offers something much broader: tokenized real-world participation, brand engagement, social presence rewards, and lifestyle-based earning. With LivLive now raising over $2M from more than 200 presale participants and the SPOOKY40 bonus still active for 2 more days, crypto whales appear to be eyeing a much larger long-term ecosystem play. LivLive ($LIVE): Where Real-World Action Meets On-Chain Value LivLive is currently in Stage 1 of its presale, priced at $0.02 per token, with a launch price set at $0.25. The project is building what it calls a real-world engagement network, transforming physical presence, reviews, movement, visits, and social interactions into token rewards verified on-chain. Crypto whales are calling it a Unified Experience Engine because users and brands interact in real-world locations through AR quests, wristband authentication, and gamified city exploration. What makes the early entry so attractive is the ecosystem structure. 65% of the 5B total supply is allocated directly to the community through presale access, mining, quests, and participation rewards. Unlike standard presales where tokens concentrate among a small set of holders, LivLive is structured to grow from the bottom up. Early Access Advantage: Token Packs, Treasure Vault, and Referral Power Every presale participant receives not just tokens but also NFT…

Crypto Whales Ditch Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) for LivLive ($LIVE)

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/02 05:35
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.17439-1.72%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.00139-6.20%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00227+9.66%
Arweave
AR$5.494-4.41%
Particl
PART$0.3128+6.75%
Crypto News

Crypto whales are shifting their attention fast, and the latest movement has startled market watchers.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) was gaining conversation recently, but large early-stage investors have now begun reallocating into LivLive ($LIVE), a new AR-powered blockchain social ecosystem that is currently in presale. This shift is happening at speed, raising one question: what exactly is driving whales to exit $HYPER and enter $LIVE during what many analysts are calling the best crypto presale positioning of early 2025?

Part of the answer is timing. Bitcoin Hyper offers a technical value proposition around scaling Bitcoin activity, while LivLive offers something much broader: tokenized real-world participation, brand engagement, social presence rewards, and lifestyle-based earning. With LivLive now raising over $2M from more than 200 presale participants and the SPOOKY40 bonus still active for 2 more days, crypto whales appear to be eyeing a much larger long-term ecosystem play.

LivLive ($LIVE): Where Real-World Action Meets On-Chain Value

LivLive is currently in Stage 1 of its presale, priced at $0.02 per token, with a launch price set at $0.25. The project is building what it calls a real-world engagement network, transforming physical presence, reviews, movement, visits, and social interactions into token rewards verified on-chain. Crypto whales are calling it a Unified Experience Engine because users and brands interact in real-world locations through AR quests, wristband authentication, and gamified city exploration.

What makes the early entry so attractive is the ecosystem structure. 65% of the 5B total supply is allocated directly to the community through presale access, mining, quests, and participation rewards. Unlike standard presales where tokens concentrate among a small set of holders, LivLive is structured to grow from the bottom up.

Early Access Advantage: Token Packs, Treasure Vault, and Referral Power

Every presale participant receives not just tokens but also NFT Packs that grant mining power, status progression, and vault-entry keys. Each NFT key can unlock rewards from the $2.5M LivLive Treasure Vault during presale draw cycles. This gives real upside beyond token price appreciation. The referral engine is also already active: presale pioneers earn 10% commissions when others join through their link, and referred users earn 5%, meaning success compounds socially. Those who build their network early gain visibility, mining speed, and AR progression advantages once the platform launches.

Crypto whales see value in this because participation multiplies upside. It’s not just token holding; it’s ecosystem presence.

ROI Scenario and SPOOKY40 Bonus Impact

This is where the numbers become difficult to ignore. If an investor buys $3,000 of $LIVE in Stage 1 at $0.02, they receive 150,000 tokens. With the SPOOKY40 code active for 2 more days, that same purchase includes an additional 40% bonus, bringing the total to 210,000 tokens.

If $LIVE lists at the planned $0.25 launch price: 210,000 tokens × $0.25 = $52,500 value

That is a potential upward return driven entirely by early entry advantage, without needing speculative price predictions. Even Stage 10 presale pricing increases to $0.20, confirming that entry now produces maximum token accumulation.

This window is limited, and crypto whales are clearly moving fast before the price shifts upward in the next presale stage.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER): Strong Tech, Slower Adoption Curve

Bitcoin Hyper is a Solana-powered Layer-2 aiming to improve Bitcoin’s transaction speed and usability. The project leverages a high-throughput virtual machine to bring Bitcoin into scalable dApp territory. For users who want to expand BTC’s utility, $HYPER presents a meaningful narrative. However, its growth relies on long-term developer adoption, infrastructure integration, and gradual network effects. With $HYPER priced at $0.013205 in presale, the entry is low-cost, but the timeline to real utility is less immediate than LivLive’s gamified consumer-facing rollout. This is why many crypto whales are diversifying out of $HYPER and repositioning into $LIVE at this early moment.

Final Take: LivLive Leads the Best Crypto Presale Surge

Based on current market interest, presale positioning, early ecosystem advantages, and community allocation, LivLive is emerging as the best crypto presale opportunity among new projects entering 2025. The blend of AR-powered real-world engagement, pioneer-level token multipliers, Treasure Vault access, and referral-driven compounding growth is proving extremely attractive to crypto whales and early builders. With the SPOOKY40 bonus ending in 2 days, the urgency is very real. Early participation maximizes token quantity, mining strength, and future progression value.

For anyone evaluating where to position before the next price stage, LivLive stands out as the clearest high-upside presale entry available today.

Find Out More Information Here:

Website: http://www.livlive.com 

X: https://x.com/livliveapp  

Telegram Chat: https://t.me/livliveapp  

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Related stories

Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/crypto-whales-ditch-bitcoin-hyper-hyper-for-livlive-live-whats-behind-the-best-crypto-presale-surge-of-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

The post CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted Polygon’s lead in global bonds, Spiko US T-Bill, and Spiko Euro T-Bill. Polygon published an X post to share that its roadmap to GigaGas was still scaling. Sentiments around POL price were last seen to be bearish. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal shared key pointers from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. These pertain to highlights about RWA on Polygon. Simultaneously, Polygon underlined its roadmap towards GigaGas. Sentiments around POL price were last seen fumbling under bearish emotions. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal on Polygon RWA CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted three key points from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. The Chief Executive of Polygon maintained that Polygon PoS was hosting RWA TVL worth $1.13 billion across 269 assets plus 2,900 holders. Nailwal confirmed from the report that RWA was happening on Polygon. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 The X post published by Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal underlined that the ecosystem was leading in global bonds by holding a 62% share of tokenized global bonds. He further highlighted that Polygon was leading with Spiko US T-Bill at approximately 29% share of TVL along with Ethereum, adding that the ecosystem had more than 50% share in the number of holders. Finally, Sandeep highlighted from the report that there was a strong adoption for Spiko Euro T-Bill with 38% share of TVL. He added that 68% of returns were on Polygon across all the chains. Polygon Roadmap to GigaGas In a different update from Polygon, the community…
Threshold
T$0.01288+1.01%
Union
U$0.006191-0.30%
Moonveil
MORE$0.004708-7.14%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:10
Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

New details are starting to emerge for one of the most anticipated altcoin launches of recent times. Here's what's known. Continue Reading: Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement
SphereX
HERE$0.000119--%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/11 00:27
The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Exploring how the costs of a pandemic can lead to a self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy, analyzing the resulting changes in network structure and the existence of stable equilibria.
SQUID MEME
GAME$44.1922-1.28%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00014891+4.06%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/17 23:00

Trending News

More

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

BitMine Stock Rises After Tom Lee’s Firm Buys the Dip, Adding $389M in Ethereum

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,845.12
$105,845.12$105,845.12

+0.75%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,550.45
$3,550.45$3,550.45

+0.87%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5471
$2.5471$2.5471

+0.71%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.71
$166.71$166.71

+0.25%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17938
$0.17938$0.17938

+0.08%