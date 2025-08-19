Cryptocurrencies, 92 out of 100 in red: the market holds its breath for Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole

Update at 08:00 UTC on August 19, 2025 — The crypto sector turns negative: 92 of the top 100 tokens close down as traders reduce risk ahead of the speech by Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium (August 21-23, 2025) (Kansas City Fed).
Liquidity is thinning, increasing the probability of sharp movements on BTC and ETH in the next 24–48 hours. In this context, caution prevails.
According to the data collected by our analysis desk together with market providers (CoinGlass, Deribit), the reduction in depth on spot order books is evident in the last 48 hours, with total liquidations exceeding the values listed.
Sector analysts also observe an increase in the intraday correlation between cryptovalute and nominal yields of US Treasuries, a phenomenon that accentuates price reactions to macro signals.
Data recorded at 08:00 UTC on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko:
The combination of a potentially stronger dollar, rising yields, and anticipation for the Fed prompts traders to reduce exposure. It should be noted that, near major macro events, desks and market makers tend to reduce net risk: this results in larger movements on volatile assets like cryptocurrencies.
In this context, intraday flows (ETFs and derivatives) can have significant percentage impacts on prices due to reduced liquidity.
Attention converges on the speech by Powell at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium (August 21-23, 2025). A hawkish tone would increase the probability of technical retracements, while a more accommodating message could reignite the bid on BTC/ETH.
As detailed in market analyses, the Fed’s policy stance directly influences real rates and the preference for risky assets: for institutional reference see the documentation on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy (Board of Governors – Monetary Policy). In this context, Bloomberg also indicates expectations of cross-asset volatility following the event.
The spot ETFs on Bitcoin and Ethereum recorded net outflows in the previous session, fueling cautious sentiment. Preliminary data (tracker SoSoValue / Farside Investors) indicate:
Overall, the balance since the beginning of the year remains positive, but daily variability is high: prices are more reactive to flow than to fundamentals in the very short term. That said, the picture can change in just a few sessions.
In derivatives, the 7-day implied volatility on ETH is increasing, while the 30-day IV remains more stable: the risk is concentrated on the short-term. Additionally, there is a repricing of options close to the event, with skew more sensitive on the put side (Deribit Insights).
The probability of testing psychological levels during September increases if the Fed does not clarify the path on rates. The models cited by the desks diverge: some see increasing chances of stabilization above recent highs, while others favor the risk of short but intense corrections.
In the absence of guidance from the Fed, the flow (ETFs and derivatives) remains the dominant driver. It must be said that seasonality does not help: historically, the late summer window has shown wider fluctuations compared to the annual average.
The regulatory pressure remains a factor. In the United States, there is an ongoing FinCEN consultation on new anti-money laundering measures for transactions in digital assets (Federal Register).
In parallel, the U.S. Treasury has published the 2024 National Illicit Finance Strategy, which includes recommendations on transparency, custody, and reporting (U.S. Treasury). These regulatory dossiers, along with the real economic data published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, influence the likelihood of Fed moves and the risk premium required by institutional investors.
When macro uncertainty increases, investors seek liquidity and refuge in the dollar/Treasury. In such phases, crypto and equities tend to move together more than usual.
No: it falls within a volatility regime compatible with macro events. The direction of the upcoming sessions will depend mainly on the Fed and ETF flows.