Cryptocurrencies Grapple with Bitcoin’s Downward Slide

By: Coinstats
2025/08/26 05:18
The cryptocurrency market experienced notable turmoil as Bitcoin‘s price dipped below the $110,000 mark, nearing the critical threshold of $108,000. This descent occurred despite the absence of significant triggers in the market today.
Continue Reading:Cryptocurrencies Grapple with Bitcoin’s Downward Slide
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Safe Establishes "Safe Research" Team to Focus on Self-Hosted Security and Privacy Innovation

Safe Establishes "Safe Research" Team to Focus on Self-Hosted Security and Privacy Innovation

PANews reported on June 19 that Safe (formerly Gnosis Safe), a smart contract wallet developer, announced the establishment of a "Safe Research" team focused on self-custody research and development, dedicated
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4053-6.93%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.006611-9.13%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0594-7.47%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 13:25
Share
Sharps Technology Stock: Surges 40% as It Unveils $400M Solana-Focused Digital Asset Treasury

Sharps Technology Stock: Surges 40% as It Unveils $400M Solana-Focused Digital Asset Treasury

TLDR Sharps Soars 40% on $400M Solana-Backed Treasury Play, Dips After-Hours Sharps Unveils $400M SOL Strategy, Stock Rockets Before Cooling Off Sharps Bets Big on Solana: $400M PIPE Fuels 40% Stock Surge SOL Surge: Sharps to Build $400M Treasury With Solana as Core Asset Sharps Rallies on Solana Treasury Pivot, Eyes Long-Term Crypto Returns Sharps [...] The post Sharps Technology Stock: Surges 40% as It Unveils $400M Solana-Focused Digital Asset Treasury appeared first on CoinCentral.
Solana
SOL$187.28-8.17%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04361-4.51%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4327-9.76%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/26 06:39
Share
Best Crypto to Buy After BNB Crash — Investors Shift to Ethereum & MAGACOIN FINANCE in 2025

Best Crypto to Buy After BNB Crash — Investors Shift to Ethereum & MAGACOIN FINANCE in 2025

The post Best Crypto to Buy After BNB Crash — Investors Shift to Ethereum & MAGACOIN FINANCE in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market rarely moves in a straight line, and sharp corrections often push traders to rethink their next move. With the recent BNB price drop, the search for the best crypto to buy has intensified. Some investors are rotating into safer bets like Ethereum, while others are scouting new high-growth tokens. This is where MAGACOIN FINANCE enters the discussion—positioned as a rising star that could reshape strategies heading into 2025. BNB Price Crash Creates Mixed Signals The BNB price fell to $851 after hitting a new all-time high of $881. Analyst BitBull highlighted how BNB has flipped multi-year resistance into support, suggesting that $1,000 remains within reach as public-listed firms begin to accumulate. For traders building a crypto investment strategy 2025, this dip forces a tough decision. Do they see BNB’s correction as a springboard for another leg higher, or is it time to shift capital elsewhere? Some are keeping BNB in their portfolio as part of the top cryptos to hedge with, but others are diversifying into tokens with fresher upside potential. Ethereum 2025 Prediction Remains Strong Ethereum has reclaimed $4,300 after dropping to $4,080. An X post from ZYN confirmed that $4,000 is now acting as solid support, with larger buyers stepping in at those levels. Analyst Ted went further, projecting an Ethereum 2025 prediction that points to $5,600 before any deeper pullback. ETH price prediction by ZYN For investors looking at best altcoins to buy 2025, Ethereum remains a cornerstone. Its DeFi dominance and growing real-world integrations make it one of the top cryptos to hedge with against volatility. Many long-term holders see ETH as a safe core holding while they experiment with smaller tokens around it. MAGACOIN FINANCE: The 7500% Breakout Play? This brings us to MAGACOIN FINANCE, which is gaining traction as an unexpected…
Binance Coin
BNB$838.55-3.58%
RealLink
REAL$0.05703-2.71%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04361-4.51%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/26 06:43
Share

Trending News

More

Safe Establishes "Safe Research" Team to Focus on Self-Hosted Security and Privacy Innovation

Sharps Technology Stock: Surges 40% as It Unveils $400M Solana-Focused Digital Asset Treasury

Best Crypto to Buy After BNB Crash — Investors Shift to Ethereum & MAGACOIN FINANCE in 2025

Is Cardano Price Ready for A Breakout As Hoskinson Signals Ripple Partnership

Crypto Futures Liquidation: Sudden $343 Million Plunge Shocks Market