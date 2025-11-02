Cryptocurrencies Shrouded in Privacy Gain Unprecedented Traction

This week, cryptocurrencies known for their focus on privacy have climbed their way to the top of CoinGecko’s “Most Trending Cryptocurrencies” list, reigniting interest among enthusiasts and traders. In the recent surge, Zcash (ZEC), Dash (DASH), and Monero (XMR) have been major contributors, drawing attention through increasing search volumes in the past hours.
