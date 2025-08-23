Cryptocurrency Market Cap Tops $4 Trillion on $250 Billion Daily Surge

The combined value of publicly traded cryptocurrencies rose above $4 trillion on 22 Aug

The combined value of publicly traded cryptocurrencies rose above $4 trillion on 22 Aug. 2025, according to market-tracker CoinGecko, marking a rapid rebound for digital assets.

Roughly $250 billion of capitalization was added over the subsequent 24 hours, with analytics firm Coinglass reporting about $200 million in short positions liquidated during the move. Separate snapshots showed altcoins accounting for nearly $240 billion of the increase.

The crypto rally follows a broader risk-on shift in financial markets, with social-media estimates suggesting U.S. equities gained more than $1 trillion in market value earlier in the session, underscoring renewed investor appetite for higher-risk assets.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.