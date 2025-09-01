Cryptocurrency stocks fell across the board, with GameFi leading the decline by nearly 6%, and BTC falling below $109,000

PANews reported on September 1st that, according to SoSoValue data, crypto markets across the board saw declines of approximately 2% to 6%. The GameFi sector led the decline with a 5.93% 24-hour drop. Within the sector, Four (FORM) plummeted by 21.27%, primarily due to large transfers of funds to exchanges by whales, which triggered panic selling. Furthermore, Bitcoin (BTC) fell 1.18% in the 24-hour period, falling below $109,000. Ethereum (ETH) dropped 0.96%, briefly falling below $4,400.

In other sectors, the CeFi sector fell 0.77% in 24 hours, but Hyperliquid (HYPE) rose 0.36%; the Layer2 sector fell 1.10%, and within the sector, POL (ex-MATIC) rose 10.79% against the trend; the Layer1 sector fell 1.78%, Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) fell 3.11% and 3.45% respectively; the Meme sector fell 2.92%, BUILDon (B) and MemeCore (M) were relatively strong, rising 4.80% and 7.55% respectively; the DeFi sector fell 3.05%, the PayFi sector fell 3.35%, and Monero (XMR) rose 1.08% during the session.