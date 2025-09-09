CryptoQuant Analyst Announces: “Bitcoin Bull Run Continues, Peak to Be Seen This Month!”

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 23:59
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016148-13.83%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002361+6.54%
MAY
MAY$0.04258+2.52%
Major
MAJOR$0.16392+3.76%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000639+78.99%

Bitcoin, which reached a new high of over $124,000 in mid-August, has been on a downward trend since then.

While some analysts say this could signal the start of a bear market, others argue that it is a healthy correction occurring during the bull phase.

The latest updated analysis on this subject came from CryptoQuant analyst Axel Adler.

Accordingly, the analyst said that the bear market has not started yet, but Bitcoin is in the final stage of the bull market and the peak may come in October.

According to the analysis of Axel Adler, who used the classic halving-bull cycle model in his analysis, Bitcoin entered the final phase of the bull market, 504 days after the previous halving event.

Stating that the bull market is still ongoing, the analyst said that Bitcoin remained solid and proved its strength in the face of strong sales.

Bitcoin’s Peak is in October-November!

Finally, Adler noted that the final peak of a bull market typically occurs when the spot price is approximately eleven times the average cost basis of long-term investors, which he pointed to around October and November.

“The peak of the bull cycle occurs when the spot price is approximately 11 times higher than the average cost basis of long-term investors.

Based on this timing, Bitcoin could reach a new ATH and peak around October-November this year.”

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/cryptoquant-analyst-announces-bitcoin-bull-run-continues-peak-to-be-seen-this-month/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

Solana is sitting on a critical support level following a period of muted volatility and sideways consolidation. With multiple technical confluences now in play, the market appears primed for a decisive breakout,or breakdown. The current structure suggests that price is…
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04692+9.37%
BULLS
BULLS$536.38+0.61%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00643-3.01%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:25
Share
US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

PANews reported on June 19 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant posted on the X platform this morning that cryptocurrencies will not threaten the status of the U.S. dollar, but
Union
U$0.01096+3.10%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.084-15.15%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001942-2.16%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:44
Share
Meme Coin Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Pepe Coin, Dogecoin, TRUMP

Meme Coin Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Pepe Coin, Dogecoin, TRUMP

Read the full article at coingape.com.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.623+0.10%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016137-13.90%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000528+4.97%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 23:18
Share

Trending News

More

Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

Meme Coin Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Pepe Coin, Dogecoin, TRUMP

Met a former colleague at an offline event, Clanker developer was exposed for "stealing Velodrome funds" and quit the team

US Democrats Say "We're in!" They've Introduced a 7-Point Cryptocurrency Bill That Will Anger Trump! Here Are All the Details…