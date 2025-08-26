CryptoQuant analyst: Bitcoin's strong support range may be between $100,000 and $107,000

PANews reported on August 26 that CryptoQuant analyst Axel Adler Jr. wrote that Bitcoin's recent strong support range is between $100,000 and $107,000, which is the intersection of the actual price of short-term holders and the 200-day simple moving average.
If it falls below this range, the market may find deeper support at $92,000 to $93,000, which reflects the cost basis of short-term investors who hold coins for 3 to 6 months and may become the market's second line of defense.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.