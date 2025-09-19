CryptoQuant: Coinbase reserves reach $112 billion, a four-year high

PANews reported on September 19th that CryptoQuant analyst CryptoOnchain reported that Coinbase's total reserves, including BTC, ETH, and ERC20 stablecoins, have reached $112 billion, the highest level since November 2021. This increase reflects growing confidence among institutional and retail investors, as well as a resumption of capital inflows. Analysts noted that increases in reserves at major exchanges typically accompany increased market liquidity and stronger price momentum. This four-year high in reserves may signal a new phase of demand and accumulation, preparing the market for the next major rally.
