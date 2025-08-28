CryptoQuant: Stablecoin liquidity growth has slowed down, and the market may be more inclined to enter a consolidation phase

By: PANews
2025/08/28 12:03
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.01585-60.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10492+2.28%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999--%
MAY
MAY$0.04433-1.24%

PANews reported on August 28 that according to CryptoQuant monitoring, the growth of stablecoin liquidity has slowed down, and the weekly expansion of market capitalization has dropped to about US$1.1 billion, a significant decrease from the US$4 to US$8 billion per week during the Bitcoin rise in late 2024.

Furthermore, USDT’s 60-day growth is approximately $10 billion, down from its previous peak of over $21 billion. Despite the slowdown in issuance, total stablecoin reserves on exchanges reached a record high of $68 billion on August 22, of which USDT accounted for $53 billion and USDC for $13 billion.

The growth of stablecoin market capitalization remains positive, but the slowdown in growth means that market liquidity support has weakened, and it may be more inclined to enter a consolidation phase rather than a sustained parabolic rise.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A whale spent 1.3 million USDC to buy 1.579 million AERO

A whale spent 1.3 million USDC to buy 1.579 million AERO

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale spent 1.3 million USDC to purchase 1.579 million AERO at a price of US$0.823.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9998--%
Aerodrome Finance
AERO$1.2689-3.56%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0662+7.64%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 14:25
Share
Solana vs. SUI: Which is the Better Investment in September 2025?

Solana vs. SUI: Which is the Better Investment in September 2025?

As crypto markets shift into the final quarter of 2025, investor attention is squarely focused on Solana (SOL) and SUI, two high-performance Layer-1 blockchains competing for capital rotation. Both have posted impressive rallies this year and remain critical pillars of the altcoin market. Solana’s resilience after its brutal bear market decline has impressed analysts, while [...] The post Solana vs. SUI: Which is the Better Investment in September 2025? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Solana
SOL$210.26+3.64%
SUI
SUI$3.4802+0.79%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006086+12.39%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/28 11:53
Share
CryptoPunks changes ownership again, with Ribbit Capital as the financial backer behind the scenes. Can it usher in new development opportunities?

CryptoPunks changes ownership again, with Ribbit Capital as the financial backer behind the scenes. Can it usher in new development opportunities?

Cryptopunks need a permanent home to pass on.
Share
PANews2025/05/14 18:14
Share

Trending News

More

A whale spent 1.3 million USDC to buy 1.579 million AERO

Solana vs. SUI: Which is the Better Investment in September 2025?

CryptoPunks changes ownership again, with Ribbit Capital as the financial backer behind the scenes. Can it usher in new development opportunities?

Kaspa (KAS) Price Prediction For Today, August 28

USDT0 and XAUt0 Are Now Live on Polygon