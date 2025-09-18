CryptoQuant: Unrealized profits of whales holding 10,000 to 100,000 ETH hit a new high in November 2021

PANews reported on September 18th that CryptoQuant analyst CryptoOnchain reported that the unrealized profits of medium-sized whales holding 10,000 to 100,000 ETH in Ethereum wallets have climbed to levels last seen in November 2021, when ETH hit its all-time high. This suggests these whales are currently holding significant paper gains, similar to the situation at the previous market peak. Historical data shows that such high levels of unrealized profits are often accompanied by increased selling pressure or profit-taking, potentially influencing price trends. While this may not necessarily trigger an immediate market correction, investor psychology and whale behavior at this stage could have a significant impact on price fluctuations.