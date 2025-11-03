Crypto’s Trust Deficit: CTO Details Plan to Restore Confidence Trust After ‘Scared Capital’ Retreat

The digital asset space faces a crisis of confidence, driven by extreme volatility and systemic failures like the Oct. 10 flash crash. To rebuild trust, Byrrgis CTO Robert Freeman has proposed a strategy centered on radical transparency, real-time threat detection, and zero-trust security architecture. Crypto’s Confidence Crisis Profound disillusionment now defines the digital asset landscape. […]
Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/cryptos-trust-deficit-cto-details-plan-to-restore-confidence-trust-after-scared-capital-retreat/