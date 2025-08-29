CryptoVirally Expands Web3 Marketing Services, Unifying PR, KOLs, and Community Growth Into One Full-Funnel Program

By: Coinstats
2025/08/29 02:11
CryptoVirally today announced an expanded suite of crypto marketing and Web3 marketing solutions that combine press releases, media placements, influencer and KOL activations, community growth, and conversion-focused campaigns into one coordinated offering. The upgraded stack adds premium distribution options (including Cointelegraph and CoinDesk homepage placements), self-serve campaign planning, and transparent, on-site pricing to help crypto, DeFi, GameFi, and NFT teams scale with clarity and speed.

Founders don’t need a grab-bag of disconnected tactics—they need a synchronized growth engine,” said Glenn Nasta, CEO and Co-Founder of CryptoVirally. “This expansion brings together Web3 PR, influencer marketing, community activation, and measurable reporting so projects can earn trust faster and sustain momentum across cycles.”

What’s new in the expanded offering

– Press Release & Web3 PR upgrades. New PR bundles now span mainstream and crypto media with transparent inclusions and reporting. Options range from broad “Most Wanted” multi-channel PR (covering outlets like Business Insider and AP-distributed sites, plus 50+ crypto sites and Google News/CoinStats aggregators) to premium homepage visibility on CoinDesk. Campaigns include writing support and live links in post-campaign reports.

– Cointelegraph packages. Dedicated Cointelegraph packages (Lite to Diamond) position announcements in front of a global crypto audience, with content creation and submission managed by CryptoVirally and delivery targets published publicly.

– Influencer & KOL marketing. Structured packages for X (Twitter), YouTube reviews, Telegram, TikTok, and Instagram help founders tap verified creators for AMAs, sponsor reads, threads/spaces, and targeted blasts—complete with performance tracking and compliance guidance.

– Media reach & organic reviews. “Crypto News & Reviews” packages place multi-format stories and reviews across reputable crypto and tech publications, with SEO-oriented link building and transparent reporting.

– Community growth at scale. Telegram and Discord targeted awareness and funnel traffic into owned communities, paired with post-campaign recommendations.

– Out-of-home amplification. Digital billboards and LED trucks across the US/EU/Asia (including Times Square New York and SpaceX Hawthorne) extend crypto campaigns into high-visibility DOOH inventory, with photo/video proof of play.

Why it matters for crypto teams

The expanded services are designed around three outcomes: trusted awareness, engaged community, and measurable conversion. Projects can browse and buy services directly on CryptoVirally.com with clear deliverables and pricing—no hidden fees—then receive hands-on onboarding. According to CryptoVirally’s public FAQs, the agency has operated since 2020, served 1,000+ clients with 1,500+ campaigns, and emphasizes transparent reporting and fast kickoff after payment.

For PR-led launches, CryptoVirally’s distribution stack is built for reach and credibility; the company cites a maximum potential reach of 1.75B+ readers across networks and aggregators, with content creation and formatting included where needed.

Early customer proof

CryptoVirally highlights client testimonials and public case studies spanning influencer pushes, Cointelegraph bundles, and digital billboard campaigns, alongside recognizable exchange and wallet brands in its “Hear from our clients” section. Founders can also review independent customer feedback on Trustpilot.

Read our Trustpilot reviews.

Availability

All expanded crypto marketing services are available globally via the Our Services hub, including Press Releases, Cointelegraph, Influencer Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Media Reach, Token Sale support, Interviews & Podcasts, and Digital Billboards. Teams can also use the Campaign Planner to tailor a plan by goals, timeline, and budget.

“Crypto marketing works best when PR, creators, and community move in lockstep. With this expansion we’re making that orchestration—and the reporting behind it—straightforward and transparent for Web3 builders,” added Glenn.

Media Contact

CryptoVirally Media Relations: [email protected]

About CryptoVirally

CryptoVirally is a Bucharest-based, crypto-exclusive marketing agency helping blockchain projects launch and scale through Web3 PR, crypto press release distribution, media placements, influencer/KOL marketing (including Crypto YouTube reviews), community growth (Telegram crypto promotions and Discord), Podcasts/Interviews and AMAs, and out-of-home amplification. Operating since 2020, the company emphasizes transparent on-site pricing, clear deliverables, and detailed reporting, with 1,000+ clients served to date.

