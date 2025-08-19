CryptoZoo Buyers Lose Major Battle Against Logan Paul in Federal Court

By: Coincentral
2025/08/19 17:58
Major
MAJOR$0.15817-1.45%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004648-0.44%

TLDR

  • Texas Magistrate Judge Ronald Griffin recommended dismissing most of a class-action lawsuit against Logan Paul over his collapsed NFT project CryptoZoo
  • The commodity pool fraud claim was permanently rejected, with the judge calling the plaintiff’s arguments “dizzying”
  • Plaintiffs failed to show direct evidence linking Paul personally to their financial losses from CryptoZoo
  • Paul previously set aside $2.3 million to refund buyers 0.1 ETH each in exchange for not pursuing legal action
  • Paul has also filed a defamation lawsuit against YouTuber Coffeezilla over CryptoZoo coverage

A Texas magistrate judge has recommended dismissing most claims in a proposed class-action lawsuit against YouTuber Logan Paul over his failed NFT project CryptoZoo. Magistrate Judge Ronald Griffin advised an Austin federal court Thursday that plaintiffs had not established sufficient connections between Paul and their financial losses.

The lawsuit was filed in February 2023 by a group of CryptoZoo buyers. They accused Paul and co-defendants of orchestrating a “rug pull” by promising features and rewards that never materialized.

CryptoZoo was an NFT project that allowed users to purchase “egg” tokens that would “hatch” into animal characters. These animals could then be bred together to create hybrid NFTs for trading.

Griffin’s 75-page report concluded that 26 of the 27 claims against Paul should be eligible for amendment by plaintiffs. However, he recommended permanently dismissing one claim alleging commodity pool fraud.

The plaintiffs had argued that CryptoZoo NFTs functioned like option contracts. They claimed the mystery element of hatching eggs and breeding mechanics created contractual obligations for future delivery.

Commodity Pool Fraud Claim Rejected

Griffin noted that much of the complaint relied on “fragments of facts” rather than concrete evidence. He criticized attempts to “jam together two pieces of different puzzles in the vain hope of producing a final, cohesive product.”

The remaining 26 claims include fraud, unjust enrichment, negligence, breach of contract, and violations of state consumer laws. These allegations span multiple jurisdictions where CryptoZoo buyers purchased NFTs.

Griffin emphasized that legal precedent does not support the plaintiff’s approach to connecting Paul to the project’s failure. The court found insufficient evidence showing Paul’s direct involvement or personal benefit from CryptoZoo’s collapse.

Paul’s Refund Program and Legal Defense

The lawsuit also names CryptoZoo co-founders Eduardo Ibanez and Jake Greenbaum as defendants. Paul has maintained that the pair misled him, leading to the project’s ultimate failure.

In January 2023, Paul pledged to reimburse CryptoZoo buyers following public criticism. He set aside $2.3 million for refunds to address investor complaints about the failed project.

Claimants received 0.1 ETH compensation, roughly matching the original mint price from 2021. Recipients were required to agree not to pursue legal action against Paul or the project.

The refund program was Paul’s attempt to resolve disputes outside of court proceedings. However, the class-action lawsuit proceeded despite these settlement efforts.

Paul has also filed a separate defamation lawsuit against YouTuber Stephen Findeisen, known as Coffeezilla. The suit was filed June 27 in San Antonio, Texas District Court.

Paul alleges that Findeisen’s 2022 videos about CryptoZoo contained false statements portraying him as defrauding his audience. The defamation case seeks damages for alleged harm to Paul’s reputation.

The judge’s recommendation now awaits final approval from the federal court, which could dismiss the case unless plaintiffs successfully amend their claims with stronger evidence connecting Paul to their losses.

The post CryptoZoo Buyers Lose Major Battle Against Logan Paul in Federal Court appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee sees ETH’s dip near $4,150 as a healthy pullback, setting the stage for a potential run toward $5,100.
NEAR
NEAR$2.497-2.42%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000274-1.43%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$2.002+6.77%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 21:41
Share
VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

PANews reported on August 19 that Nasdaq-listed company VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) announced a $2 billion partnership agreement with digital asset holders to establish a sovereign-grade crypto infrastructure joint
Bitcoin
BTC$114,015.15-1.36%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 21:06
Share
Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

XRP, XLM & ALGO: The Blockchain Backbones of Government-Aligned LiquidityTaking on X, formerly Twitter, crypto observer SMQKE highlights a new category of digital assets emerging beyond speculation and retail hype, which is government-aligned digital assets.Built or positioned to serve as liquidity rails for states, central banks, and regulated institutions, this class is led by Ripple's XRP, Stellar (XLM), and Algorand (ALGO).Unlike meme coins or decentralized experiments, these three projects have consistently sought alignment with regulatory frameworks, enterprise adoption, and government partnerships. Their emphasis is not on retail speculation, but on building institutional-grade financial plumbing.SMQKE points out, “Assets like XRP, Stellar and Algorand are optimized for liquidity provision, high-throughput settlement and interoperability with existing financial infrastructure.”XRP, through Ripple, has established itself as a bridge currency for cross-border payments, offering low-cost, high-speed settlements tested by banks and remittance providers worldwide. With Ripple actively collaborating on central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilots, XRP’s technology is increasingly positioned to play a structural role in how central banks enable international settlements.XLM, developed by Stellar, shares similar DNA but with a stronger emphasis on inclusion. By targeting remittances and underbanked regions, Stellar has formed partnerships with entities like MoneyGram and has built pathways for converting fiat into digital form seamlessly. Its architecture makes it suitable for government-backed stablecoin issuance, especially in emerging markets where financial accessibility is a priority.Meanwhile, ALGO distinguishes itself with its pure proof-of-stake consensus and scalability. The blockchain has already been used by governments such as the Republic of the Marshall Islands for their digital currency initiative. Its strong focus on compliance, efficiency, and sustainability makes it a contender for large-scale state digital infrastructure projects.Together, XRP, XLM, and ALGO represent a convergence between blockchain innovation and government necessity. While Bitcoin and Ethereum often stand as decentralized counterpoints to traditional finance, these three assets are carving out a role as infrastructural backbones for regulated liquidity.XRP Finds Itself at a CrossroadsAccording to Vlad Anderson, “After teasing a push above $3.25, XRP couldn’t hold momentum. Instead, the price slipped back under $3.15 → $3.10, even testing the $3.00 support zone with a local low at $2.971.”The market analyst added that XRP sits at a make-or-break range and until $3.05/$3.06 is reclaimed as support, bearish pressure dominates.At the time of this writing, XRP was up by 1.4% in the past 24 hours to trade at $3.02, according to CoinGecko data.ConclusionCrypto researcher SMQKE urges that as governments fast-track CBDC rollouts and seek reliable cross-border settlement layers, state-aligned assets like XRP, Stellar, and Algorand are set to take center stage. Therefore, the narrative is shifting because digital assets are moving beyond speculation to become the backbone of sovereign liquidity management.Meanwhile, XRP is at a pivotal juncture because unless $3.05/$3.06 flips to support, bearish momentum remains in control.
Threshold
T$0.01617-0.67%
Algorand
ALGO$0.2453-2.73%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.69-2.10%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/19 21:10
Share

Trending News

More

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

As It Approaches $6m In Its Presale Here’s Why BlockchainFX Could Be the Next Best Crypto to Buy Ahead of Nexchain and BlockDAG

TRON will be integrated into the MetaMask wallet