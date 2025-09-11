https://www.curiouscryptos.com/

The OECD’s inaugural Crypto Roundtable starts in firing fashion. The EU just cannot stop itself from ruining stuff.

Spot ETF inflows, both BTC and ETH, have picked up again, providing a timely boost to asset prices.

Curious Cryptos’ meme corner

Curious Cryptos’ Commentary — OECD Crypto Roundtable

Paul Atkins, Chair of the SEC, gave the keynote speech at the inaugural EOCD Crypto Roundtable at which he once again reinforced the pro-crypto pivot at the SEC’s highest levels:

https://www.sec.gov/newsroom/speeches-statements/atkins-keynote-address-inaugural-oecd-roundtable-global-financial-markets-091025

Perhaps the highlight was this comment:

“Most crypto tokens are not securities …”

Have that, Gary Gensler.

And if someone has not yet got the memo, Paul sets it out once more: