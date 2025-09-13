https://www.curiouscryptos.com/

Yet more positive regulatory news out of the US. DigiFT teams up with UBS and one of our perennial favourites, Chainlink.

Market Snap

Market Wrap

Technical analysis is mere snake oil, but because these squiggles on a graph suit my worldview, I am going to share it with you anyway, just for fun:

Occasional Series — The Prince of Darkness

I have it on very good authority that the paedophile enabler Mandelson, an ex-minister several times over for being a cheat and a fraud, and now an ex-ambassador to add to the list of jobs he has been fired from, revelled in the soubriquet he was ennobled with in the popular press.

Now we know why.

Curious Cryptos’ Commentary — Crypto debanking

So, it was true — there was a systematic drive to debank crypto firms according to the new chief of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Jonathan Gould:

“Debanking is real. It is a real phenomenon.”