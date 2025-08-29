https://www.curiouscryptos.com/

Happier days may be on their way for everyone, not just crypto enthusiasts. Naysayers either get stuck or they change their mind. I cannot bang on enough about LINK. An early indicator of altseason catches my attention.

Market Snap

Market Wrap

In just the last two weeks we saw some choppy times, from the ATH of over $124k to yesterday’s low of below $109k. Leveraged children on both sides of the debate have lost a lot of money, whilst those with more firepower ride out the vol and feast on their remains.

Occasional series — Oh happy days!

It’s not just us that know this to be true, so do the central bankers themselves.

Convicted Criminal Christine Lagarde has been out over the weekend claiming all sorts of end-of-the-world apocalyptic events if we all stop pretending that central banks are independent. Well, they proved it themselves by embarking on a money-printing spree during the illegal and immoral over-reaction to Covid, in direct contravention of their mandate, and at the behest of their political masters.

The world will be a much better place when hapless bureaucrats stop manipulating interest rates. Just let…