tl;dr
MSTR is destined for inclusion in the S&P 500 forcing passive funds to buy in size. Australians are about to fund their retirement with BTC.
Market Snap
Market Wrap
After a long weekend due to the ironically named Labor Day holiday and consequently thin markets, price action was less volatile than it might have been.
A continuation of this short-term and localised sell-off is to be expected this week, and probably next week too.
Occasional Series — Megalomaniac Xi
At the anti-democracy summit held in Beijing at the command of dictator Xi, flanked by his murderous henchmen, he made this startling claim:
“All countries, regardless of size, strength or wealth, should equally participate in, decide on and benefit from global governance”.
Yeah, right. I believe you.
Curious Cryptos’ Commentary — Strategy (MSTR)
MSTR’s quarterly results reported a month ago were mightily impressive:
“Earnings Highlights