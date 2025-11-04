https://www.curiouscryptos.com/post/3rd-november-2025-warren-lagarde

tl;dr

A CCC prediction has sadly come to pass. The implementation of MiCA takes a turn for the better.

Market Snap

Market Wrap

Trump’s loose talk about tariffs and potential military action in Nigeria and Venezuela raises the intriguing possibility of dusting off those cheeky bids at $99k, $95k, and $89k. You never know, I might get lucky.

Occasional Series — Johnny Ball

Comedy legend Johnny Ball has not been paying attention:

“Bitcoin? I may be wrong, but I wouldn’t touch it with a bargepole”.

Come on Johnny, you can do better than that.

Curious Cryptos’ Commentary — Trump’s pardon of Zhao

The CCC team were less than impressed when news of Trump’s pardon of man-child Zhao (https://www.curiouscryptos.com/post/26th-october-2025-mica-warren-zhao) first surfaced. In an interview, Trump has stated “I don’t know who he is” which is a strange basis for pardoning someone who deliberately set out to evade money-laundering rules. Instead of pardoning Zhao, he should have demanded a dramatic increase in Zhao’s paltry four-month sentence.