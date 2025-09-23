Currently, more than 240,000 people worldwide hold crypto assets worth more than $1 million, a 40% increase from last year.

PANews reported on September 23rd that Bitcoin.com reported that the "2025 Crypto Wealth Report," jointly released by Henley & Partners and New World Wealth, shows a surge in global cryptocurrency wealth. The number of individuals holding over $1 million in crypto assets has reached 241,700, a 40% increase over the past 12 months. Of these, the number of individuals holding over $1 million in Bitcoin has increased by 70% year-over-year to 145,100. Furthermore, there are now 450 individuals holding over $100 million in cryptocurrency (defined as holding crypto assets worth $100 million or more) and 36 individuals holding over $1 billion in cryptocurrency, representing year-over-year increases of 8% and 29%, respectively. Analysts attribute this growth to the accelerated entry of institutions into the market and the launch of new national digital currency initiatives. PANews reported on September 23rd that Bitcoin.com reported that the "2025 Crypto Wealth Report," jointly released by Henley & Partners and New World Wealth, shows a surge in global cryptocurrency wealth. The number of individuals holding over $1 million in crypto assets has reached 241,700, a 40% increase over the past 12 months. Of these, the number of individuals holding over $1 million in Bitcoin has increased by 70% year-over-year to 145,100. Furthermore, there are now 450 individuals holding over $100 million in cryptocurrency (defined as holding crypto assets worth $100 million or more) and 36 individuals holding over $1 billion in cryptocurrency, representing year-over-year increases of 8% and 29%, respectively. Analysts attribute this growth to the accelerated entry of institutions into the market and the launch of new national digital currency initiatives.