Currently, more than 240,000 people worldwide hold crypto assets worth more than $1 million, a 40% increase from last year.

PANews reported on September 23rd that Bitcoin.com reported that the "2025 Crypto Wealth Report," jointly released by Henley & Partners and New World Wealth, shows a surge in global cryptocurrency wealth. The number of individuals holding over $1 million in crypto assets has reached 241,700, a 40% increase over the past 12 months. Of these, the number of individuals holding over $1 million in Bitcoin has increased by 70% year-over-year to 145,100. Furthermore, there are now 450 individuals holding over $100 million in cryptocurrency (defined as holding crypto assets worth $100 million or more) and 36 individuals holding over $1 billion in cryptocurrency, representing year-over-year increases of 8% and 29%, respectively. Analysts attribute this growth to the accelerated entry of institutions into the market and the launch of new national digital currency initiatives.