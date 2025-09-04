Curve launches FXSwap: on-chain forex aims for tighter spreads and deep liquidity

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/09/04 16:46
DeepBook
DEEP$0,131514-2,36%
curve fxswap

New push for on‑chain forex: Curve has introduced FXSwap, an AMM model that combines concentrated liquidity and external refuel — an additional capital flow — designed to compress spreads on non-USD pairs and attract volumes from traditional finance to DeFi. The initiative, announced on September 3, 2025, by Curve and reported by specialized press Bitcoin News, aims to strengthen historically thin markets on blockchain.

According to on-chain data available as of September 3, 2025, the initial integrations and network logs show an increase in activity on dedicated pools: more significant transactions and operational requests from third-party projects were observed in the first 24 hours. Industry analysts note that the initial interest is primarily focused on stablecoin denominated in EUR and GBP, where the on-chain depth was historically more limited.

Why This Development Matters Now

  • Fragmented liquidity: many on-chain FX pairs have reduced depth, so large trades tend to migrate towards CEX/OTC to minimize market impact.
  • Spread and slippage often high on low volatility assets, such as some non-USD stablecoins, with quotes that do not always reflect the theoretical mid-price.
  • Institutional demand is growing for stablecoins and tokenized assets, while the on‑chain infrastructure is still in the process of operational refinement.
  • Transparency and on-chain settlement offer a competitive advantage in a regulatory environment that is becoming increasingly stringent.

Curve: how FXSwap works

FXSwap combines three operational components, coordinated to increase efficiency and price consistency.

  • Concentrated liquidity: capital is allocated around the market price to maximize density in the areas where actual trades occur.
  • External refuel: an additional capital flow fuels the pool near the mid-price, helping to maintain depth and tight spreads even during periods of reduced volatility.
  • Risk-limited management: dedicated operators reallocate liquidity following rules that prevent rebalancing when conditions could generate losses for the pool.

The expected outcome is a denser order book around the reference rate and quotes more aligned with the on-chain fair value, especially for low volatility pairs. In this context, the quality of the oracles and the timeliness of interventions will play a significant role.

What It Solves Compared to Previous Models

  • Thin liquidity on on‑chain FX pairs, particularly those not tied to the USD, resulting in execution difficulties for large sizes.
  • Price inefficiencies due to the dispersion of capital and passive market making, which tends to dilute depth in less traded ranges.
  • Barriers for liquidity providers: participation is often limited in the absence of active management; FXSwap introduces managers and anti-loss constraints to coordinate rebalancing.

Practical Effects for Traders and Liquidity Providers

  • Trader: tighter spreads and smaller deviations compared to the on-chain market rate, with greater predictability of implicit costs.
  • Liquidity Provider: potentially more stable fees due to volumes concentrated in specific ranges and a reduced need for continuous repositioning.
  • Pool manager: tools to optimize positioning and costs, with automatic thresholds that block unfavorable rebalancing during stress phases.

Which assets can benefit from it

  • Non-USD Stablecoin (EUR, GBP, JPY, etc.): more efficient trades and reduced slippage in the most frequently traded price areas.
  • Fiat currencies on‑chain: a better alignment with spot rates, especially when depth is visible and persistent.
  • Real-world tokenized assets (e.g., gold): greater continuity of quotation in the most traded price ranges, with less deviation from the reference.

Expected Market Impact

  • Price competition: AMMs equipped with external refuel can bring quotes and spreads closer to professional standards, even on less liquid pairs.
  • Return of volumes from centralized order books or OTC exchanges to on-chain protocols, where the depth becomes competitive.
  • Accessibility: greater transparency and visible depth, useful for both retail and institutional investors who require traceability.

Risks, limits, and points to monitor

  • Dependence on refuel: a reduction in the flow of external capital could thin the depth of the pool and widen the spreads.
  • Risk related to oracles: errors in the price feed can lead to rebalancing in less efficient zones, moving the pool away from the fair value.
  • Network congestion: high transaction costs and latency can hinder maintaining the optimal range at key moments.
  • Smart contract risk: as in every AMM, the security of the contracts and the related audits remain fundamental.
  • FX Regulation: the regulatory framework on currencies and tokens representing real assets is constantly evolving; it is advisable to monitor regulatory updates and publications from national authorities (ESMA, FCA, etc.).

Numerical Example (Hypothetical Simulation)

Purely illustrative scenario for an EUR-stablecoin pair, useful to illustrate the magnitude of implicit costs.

  1. Trade: 1,000,000 tokenized EUR against USD-pegged stablecoins.
  2. AMM with concentrated liquidity and refuel: an operating spread of 0.10% is hypothesized with slippage contained around the mid-price.
  3. Less deep alternative market: a spread of 0.40% and greater slippage for the same notional is assumed.

Estimated impact on execution cost:

  • AMM: approximately 1,000 EUR of implicit cost.
  • Alternative with limited depth: approximately 4,000 EUR of implicit cost.

Note: the values are for illustrative purposes; actual results depend on factors such as depth, volatility, fees, and market conditions at the time of execution. It should be noted that the final efficiency is also influenced by the quality of range management.

AMM vs Orderbook vs OTC: key differences

  • AMM with refuel: offers programmable liquidity and on-chain transparency, with competitive spreads when the refuel is active and properly sized.
  • Orderbook CEX: usually ensures greater depth on major pairs, while being less transparent about inventories and flows.
  • OTC: allows for customized pricing and reduces market impact for substantial blocks, but offers less transparency and relies on bilateral agreements. For institutional scenarios, OTC often remains the preferred solution for very large blocks.

State of Adoption and Integrations

According to recent public communications, FXSwap has been integrated into the main deployment platforms of Curve and some third-party projects have announced the first integrations. An example is Yield Basis which has indicated compatibility with the new pools, a sign that the functionality is beginning to enter operational workflows. Monitoring updates on official repositories and Curve changelogs allows tracking of adoption in real-time.

Metrics to Watch

  • Average depth at ±10/25/50 bps from the mid-price on non-USD pairs.
  • Real spreads monitored through the main on-chain aggregators.
  • Share of FX on‑chain volumes compared to CEX/OTC for the same pairs.
  • Net yield of LPs, net of fees and rebalancing costs.

Stability of refuel during market stress phases.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Quantum Computing Security: Urgent Proposal Reaches SEC Crypto Task Force

Quantum Computing Security: Urgent Proposal Reaches SEC Crypto Task Force

BitcoinWorld Quantum Computing Security: Urgent Proposal Reaches SEC Crypto Task Force The digital asset world is buzzing with a new, urgent development: a groundbreaking proposal aimed at fortifying quantum computing security within our financial infrastructure. Imagine a future where current encryption, the very backbone of cryptocurrencies, could be vulnerable. This isn’t science fiction anymore, and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is now reviewing a proactive plan to tackle this looming threat head-on. What is This Vital Quantum Computing Security Proposal All About? A comprehensive Post-Quantum Financial Infrastructure Framework (PQFIF) has been officially submitted to the SEC’s dedicated crypto task force. This isn’t just another document; it’s a strategic blueprint. The framework underscores the critical need for new regulations and a structured, systematic approach to protect digital assets from the formidable challenges posed by advanced quantum computing capabilities. It’s about building a future-proof foundation for the entire financial system. The core idea behind the PQFIF is foresight. Rather than waiting for quantum computers to become powerful enough to break existing cryptographic standards, this proposal advocates for immediate action. It suggests a phased transition to quantum-resistant algorithms and a re-evaluation of how digital assets are secured across the board, significantly enhancing quantum computing security. Why is Quantum Computing a Game-Changer for Crypto? For those unfamiliar, quantum computing represents a paradigm shift in computational power. Unlike traditional computers that process information in bits (0s and 1s), quantum computers use “qubits,” which can be both 0 and 1 simultaneously. This allows them to solve certain complex problems exponentially faster. Shor’s Algorithm: This quantum algorithm, if fully realized, could efficiently break widely used public-key cryptography, including RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). These are fundamental to securing blockchain transactions and digital signatures. Grover’s Algorithm: While not breaking encryption outright, Grover’s algorithm could significantly speed up brute-force attacks, making current symmetric encryption methods much less secure. The potential impact on blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies is profound. If the cryptographic foundations of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital assets were compromised, it could lead to widespread theft, loss of trust, and market instability. Therefore, addressing quantum computing security is not merely an academic exercise, but an existential imperative for the crypto space. How Does the Proposed Framework Enhance Quantum Computing Security? The PQFIF isn’t just about identifying problems; it’s about offering solutions. It champions a multi-pronged strategy to bolster quantum computing security: New Regulations: Establishing clear, enforceable rules for financial institutions and crypto platforms to adopt post-quantum cryptographic standards. This ensures a consistent level of protection across the ecosystem. Structural Approach: A coordinated effort to upgrade infrastructure, from hardware to software, incorporating quantum-resistant algorithms. This involves collaboration between regulators, industry leaders, and academic researchers. Research & Development: Encouraging continued innovation in post-quantum cryptography (PQC) to stay ahead of evolving threats. The goal is to develop and deploy cryptographic primitives that can withstand quantum attacks. By proactively integrating these measures, the framework aims to ensure the long-term integrity and resilience of digital assets. It seeks to instill confidence in investors and users that their holdings will remain secure, even as quantum technology advances. What Are the Challenges in Implementing This Critical Protection? While the proposal is a crucial step forward, implementing such a sweeping change won’t be without its hurdles. The transition to a post-quantum financial infrastructure is complex and will require significant effort. Technical Complexity: Migrating existing systems and developing new ones with quantum-resistant cryptography is a massive undertaking. It demands specialized expertise and careful planning. Cost Implications: The financial investment required for upgrades, research, and workforce training will be substantial for both public and private entities. Standardization: Achieving global consensus on post-quantum cryptographic standards is essential for interoperability and widespread adoption. Without unified standards, fragmentation could weaken overall security. Resistance to Change: Any major shift faces inertia. Educating stakeholders and demonstrating the urgency of the threat will be key to overcoming resistance. Overcoming these challenges will require strong leadership from the SEC, sustained industry collaboration, and a clear roadmap for implementation, especially concerning quantum computing security. What’s Next for Digital Asset Protection? The submission of the PQFIF to the SEC Crypto Task Force marks a pivotal moment. The SEC’s review process will be critical in shaping the future of digital asset security. This proposal could pave the way for a new era of proactive cybersecurity measures, ensuring the continued growth and stability of the crypto market. For crypto projects and investors, this highlights the importance of staying informed and preparing for potential shifts. Understanding the implications of quantum computing security will become increasingly vital. As regulators and industry work together, we can anticipate a more resilient and secure digital financial landscape. A Future-Proofed Crypto Ecosystem with Enhanced Quantum Computing Security The proposal to the SEC is a clear signal that the digital asset space is maturing, addressing not just current but future threats. By embracing advanced quantum computing security measures, we can safeguard the revolutionary potential of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology for generations to come. This proactive stance ensures that innovation can thrive without being undermined by emerging technological challenges. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the Post-Quantum Financial Infrastructure Framework (PQFIF)? A1: The PQFIF is a proposal submitted to the SEC Crypto Task Force outlining new regulations and a structural approach to protect digital assets from threats posed by quantum computing. Q2: Why is quantum computing a threat to current cryptocurrency security? A2: Quantum computers, using algorithms like Shor’s, could potentially break the cryptographic standards (such as RSA and ECC) that secure blockchain transactions and digital signatures, leading to vulnerability and theft. Q3: What kind of solutions does the PQFIF propose? A3: It proposes new regulations, a coordinated structural approach to upgrade infrastructure with quantum-resistant algorithms, and ongoing research and development in post-quantum cryptography (PQC). Q4: Will this proposal impact all cryptocurrencies? A4: Yes, any cryptocurrency relying on cryptographic methods vulnerable to quantum attacks would be affected. The framework aims to provide universal protection for digital assets within the financial system. Q5: What are the main challenges in implementing post-quantum security? A5: Key challenges include the technical complexity of migration, significant cost implications, the need for global standardization, and overcoming resistance to change within the industry. Stay ahead of the curve in the evolving world of digital assets! If you found this discussion on quantum computing security crucial for the future of crypto, share this article with your network. Let’s collectively raise awareness about protecting our digital future! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Quantum Computing Security: Urgent Proposal Reaches SEC Crypto Task Force first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Threshold
T$0,01589-1,54%
Union
U$0,0085+70,00%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0,00198223-2,70%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/04 17:10
Share
The Ethereum PoS network entry queue has increased to 833,609, and the expected waiting time is over 14 days.

The Ethereum PoS network entry queue has increased to 833,609, and the expected waiting time is over 14 days.

PANews reported on September 4th that according to data from the validatorqueue website, as of now, the number of ETH in the Ethereum PoS network exit queue is 825,453, with a waiting time of approximately 14 days and 8 hours. During the same period, the number of ETH waiting to be entered has increased to 833,609, with an estimated activation delay of approximately 14 days and 11 hours.
Ethereum
ETH$4 412,26+0,92%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00745-0,66%
Share
PANews2025/09/04 17:22
Share
Arbitrum DRIP program launches to reward productive DeFi activity with ARB tokens

Arbitrum DRIP program launches to reward productive DeFi activity with ARB tokens

Arbitrum has launched the DRIP program to incentivize productive DeFi activity by rewarding users with ARB tokens for leveraging lending and looping strategies across its ecosystem. How Arbitrum DRIP program works Arbitrum (ARB) has launched the DeFi Renaissance Incentive Program…
DeFi
DEFI$0,001589-0,99%
Arbitrum
ARB$0,4985-0,91%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/04 17:23
Share

Trending News

More

Quantum Computing Security: Urgent Proposal Reaches SEC Crypto Task Force

The Ethereum PoS network entry queue has increased to 833,609, and the expected waiting time is over 14 days.

Arbitrum DRIP program launches to reward productive DeFi activity with ARB tokens

XRP stays muted amid 3iQ, Purpose and Evolve XRP ETFs debut in Canada

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month