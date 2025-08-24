Custodia Chief Doubts TradFi’s Ability To Handle Crypto Bear Market – Details

Custodia CEO and key crypto figure Caitlin Long has questioned the readiness of traditional finance firms for their first-ever crypto winter. Speaking with CNBC on Friday at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium 2025, Long emphasized that while Wall Street’s increasing involvement has fueled the current market cycle, its legacy systems and risk models may prove inadequate when the inevitable bear market returns.

Wall Street Titans May Not Be Ready For A Crypto Market Downturn –  Custodia Boss

In answering a question on the significance of institutional involvement in the crypto market, Long contrasted the early days of crypto, when retail investors and grassroots participants worked to expand decentralization and secure networks like Bitcoin and Ethereum, with today’s landscape dominated by institutional finance. According to the Custodia founder, the cycle is now largely driven by Wall Street titans who are building financial wrappers, derivatives, and corporate treasuries around digital assets.

Notably, institutional participation in crypto has hit record highs in recent years. The Spot Bitcoin ETFs, which launched early last year, have been TradFi’s biggest digital asset success, boasting $53.80 billion in cumulative inflows. Meanwhile, Spot Ethereum ETFs are beginning to gather momentum, registering $8.20 billion since the beginning of July alone.

While this influx has undoubtedly brought credibility and capital to the sector, Long warned that the traditional playbooks of these institutions are not suited to assets with finite supply, e.g, Bitcoin. The former Morgan Stanley executive and Custodia CEO said:

By contrast, crypto operates in real time with no external buffers. Caitlin Long explains that this structural difference could leave TradFi firms exposed if they attempt to apply conventional leverage and hedging strategies to a market that behaves rather differently. Having witnessed multiple boom-and-bust cycles since 2012, the Custodia boss expressed certainty that another downturn will come despite the remarkable market growth in the present cycle, and questions whether traditional players will be able to withstand its impact.

Crypto Market Overview

At the time of writing, the total market crypto cap is valued at $3.95 trillion, following a minor 0.94% decline in the past day.

The whale that has shorted BTC many times since March closed 314 BTC short orders this morning, making a profit of $1.695 million

The whale that has shorted BTC many times since March closed 314 BTC short orders this morning, making a profit of $1.695 million

PANews reported on June 24 that according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, a whale who has shorted BTC many times since March 2025 closed 314 BTC short orders between 00:00 and
A whale deposited 15.47 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open long positions in BTC and BNB.

A whale deposited 15.47 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open long positions in BTC and BNB.

PANews reported on August 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 15.47 million USDC into Hyperliquid in the past 48 hours to open 20x leveraged BTC and 10x leveraged BNB long positions.
Hong Kong to Implement Basel-Crypto Standards in 2026

Hong Kong to Implement Basel-Crypto Standards in 2026

The post Hong Kong to Implement Basel-Crypto Standards in 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Hong Kong aligns with Basel crypto standards, impacting Bitcoin and stablecoins. Regulations start January 1, 2026. Affects banks’ crypto asset holding policies. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority confirmed the full implementation of crypto regulations aligned with Basel standards from January 1, 2026, impacting cryptocurrency handling by banks. This shift may influence Hong Kong banks’ strategies in managing stablecoins and other digital assets, raising attention across the banking and crypto sectors. Hong Kong’s Basel Alignment Set for January 2026 The HKMA has confirmed the adoption of Basel Committee crypto standards, covering Bitcoin, Ethereum, and real-world assets (RWA) as of 2026. Approved by relevant authorities, these standards establish how banks must manage, report, and evaluate crypto assets. The rules encompass risk management protocols for both on-balance-sheet holdings and third-party custodial services. This initiative addresses critical risk management factors linked to how banks manage and report these assets. It aims to enhance transparency while maintaining separation between bank and client assets. Industry insiders comment on potential shifts in market sentiment, particularly in the acceptance of stablecoins and RWA tokens by financial entities. Although official public reactions are sparse, relevant stakeholders are closely monitoring impacts. Our goal is to establish a robust regulatory environment for cryptocurrency that aligns with global standards, ensuring stability and innovation in Hong Kong’s financial sector. — Eddie Yue, Chief Executive, HKMA Managing Crypto Risks and Market Sentiment Shifts Did you know? Basel standards, once implemented in Switzerland, led banks to minimize direct crypto assets on balance sheets but boosted service infrastructure—a trend experts anticipate in Hong Kong. As of August 24, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) is priced at $114,624.35, with a market cap of approximately $2.28 trillion, dominating 57.63% of the crypto market. The 24-hour trading volume stands at $53.31 billion, facing a 35.62% decrease. BTC’s price has…
