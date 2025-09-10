CWD stock rockets 2,500%! Nasdaq firm Caliber launches LINK digital asset treasury

Key Takeaways

Caliber began building a Chainlink treasury, offering shareholders crypto exposure alongside real estate. LINK’s profile grew further with partnerships from ICE and the U.S. Commerce Department.

Caliber, a Nasdaq-listed real estate and digital asset manager, has made its first move into the crypto world with an initial purchase of Chainlink [LINK] tokens as part of a system test transaction.

The platform plans to fund its LINK acquisitions using a mix of cash reserves, existing credit lines, and equity-based securities.

Chris Loeffler, Chief Executive Officer of Caliber, commented on this purchase, saying,

CWD stock soars

As part of its previously announced Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) Strategy, Caliber planned to accumulate LINK steadily over time, targeting long-term growth and potential staking yields.

Interestingly, this news sent CWD stocks soaring intraday. They spiked as much as 2,500% before settling at $7.60, and traded at $9.11 at press time.

Why Chainlink fits the plan

Additionally, the firm has also outlined plans to make consistent, opportunistic LINK purchases to establish a treasury position while managing risk through gradual, measured acquisitions.

Providing further insights, Loeffler added,

This approach provides Caliber’s shareholders with transparent, mark-to-market exposure to LINK, while positioning the company at the intersection of traditional real assets and the emerging digital asset ecosystem.

For context, it was in 2025 that the company launched its DAT strategy anchored in Chainlink.

Since then, it has been known for offering both public equity investors and private equity real estate fund investors access to digital asset growth potential.

LINK price action and other achievements

This move by Caliber came as LINK traded at $23.39, down 1.18% over the past 24 hours, reflecting broader market fluctuations.

Meanwhile, LINK has also seen notable developments recently, including a strategic partnership with Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE), the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange.

On top of that, the U.S. Department of Commerce selected Chainlink to bring macroeconomic data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) onto the blockchain.