CZ denies proposal to create a crypto bank in Kyrgyzstan

PANews reported on November 3 that CZ clarified in an article on X that the report about the establishment of a private bank, "Bereket Bank," in Kyrgyzstan , which he suggested, was "inaccurate." He stated that he never proposed creating a bank himself, supports cooperation between banks and crypto, but has no intention of operating a bank, and that he does not know the names mentioned in the report.
