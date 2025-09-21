Read the full article at coingape.com. Read the full article at coingape.com.

CZ Endorses Hyperliquid Rival Aster DEX, Token Rallies 1,500%

By: Coinstats
2025/09/21 03:04
1
1$0.010173+33.48%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01383+1.99%
Aster
ASTER$1.6063+100.86%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017681-0.78%

Read the full article at coingape.com.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Best Meme Coin to Buy: 1 Shiba Inu Rival Worth Investing in Now and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague in 2025

Best Meme Coin to Buy: 1 Shiba Inu Rival Worth Investing in Now and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague in 2025

The search for the best crypto to buy now has never been more intense, as meme coins continue to dictate market narratives in 2025. Shiba Inu and Pepe, once favorites in the sector, are now showing signs of fatigue. At the same time, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has emerged as a serious rival, with its presale [...] The post Best Meme Coin to Buy: 1 Shiba Inu Rival Worth Investing in Now and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague in 2025 appeared first on Blockonomi.
1
1$0.010493+38.77%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09085+6.73%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000571-6.39%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/21 04:00
Share
Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.21+1.21%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,768.51+0.21%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Share
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Share
Can CZ-backed Aster topple Hyperliquid’s $18B dominance?

Can CZ-backed Aster topple Hyperliquid’s $18B dominance?

ASTER’s 1,000% surge with CZ’s backing raised doubts over its durability against Hyperliquid’s deeper liquidity.
1
1$0.010493+38.77%
Aster
ASTER$1.5674+91.52%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/21 03:00
Share

Trending News

More

Best Meme Coin to Buy: 1 Shiba Inu Rival Worth Investing in Now and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague in 2025

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Can CZ-backed Aster topple Hyperliquid’s $18B dominance?

Hungry for the Next Big Crypto? MoonBull’s Whitelist Rewards Spark Frenzy as Floki and SPX6900 Surges

Bitgo Files for US IPO, Aims for NYSE Listing Under ‘BTGO’