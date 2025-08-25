CZ Issues Urgent Warning: Selfie Scams Using His Image Mislead Crypto Fans

CZ warns selfies are exploited to falsely endorse crypto projects.



According to CZ selfies with him are being misused to promote scams. In a speech in Tokyo at the WebX2025 conference, he cautioned that photographs with him were being abused to promote projects that are not true.

CZ said that he frequently takes hundreds of selfies with attendees in a short time after his speeches or panel appearances. He explained that these instances are supposed to be in interaction with the community and not to offer endorsements to any particular person or project.

Misuse of Selfies Raises Red Flags

He revealed that many individuals later post these selfies online to make it appear as if he supports their ventures. This, he stressed, is misleading and should be treated as a serious red flag. CZ has made it clear that he does not support such projects, and in many cases, he does not even know the individuals involved.

In order not to be confused again, Changpeng Zhao asked fans not to give him papers or gifts when they briefly interact. He instead recommended using business cards with QR codes to a secure platform like Signal or WhatsApp. This, he added, enables him to relate with people in the right ways without being associated with illegal advertisements.

Broader Views on Technology

Alongside this warning, CZ has also shared his thoughts on the competitive race in artificial intelligence. He highlighted the hypocrisy of companies that claim to guard society against AI risks but, on the other hand, advocate the creation of the strongest systems. His remarks generated arguments on social media regarding who should be in a position to decide when AI will be harmful.

Although he raised concerns, CZ was keen to mention that he supports technological innovation. He clarified that he was not speaking against progress but just reminding the industry of contradictions.

CZ’s warning highlights that selfies with prominent figures can be used to deceive unsuspecting investors. His advice aims to protect the community from scams while reinforcing that photos do not represent endorsements. His broader reflections on AI further highlight his continued engagement in key technology discussions.

