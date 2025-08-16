Czech police arrest infamous darknet operator in Bitcoin-for-favors scandal

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/16 04:35
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00008263-7.95%
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00634-5.65%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00711+0.14%

The man behind Sheep Marketplace, a defunct darknet hub, now faces fresh charges after allegedly funneling $45 million in Bitcoin to Czech officials in the justice ministry. Prosecutors confirm the probe covers money laundering and illegal drug operations, signaling a complex criminal web.

Summary
  • Czech police arrest Tomáš Jiřikovský, former darknet operator, over a $45M Bitcoin donation linked to the Ministry of Justice.
  • Authorities investigate money laundering and illegal drug operations connected to the donation.
  • Former Justice Minister Pavel Blažek resigned in June amid the scandal.

According to a local report from Deník N, Czech police stormed the Břeclav residence of Tomáš Jiřikovský late Thursday evening, detaining the convicted drug trafficker after an attempted rooftop escape. The raid followed months of scrutiny into a 468 Bitcoin (BTC) donation, worth roughly $45 million at the time, which Jiřikovský allegedly made to the Ministry of Justice earlier this year.

Chief State Prosecutor Radim Dragoun confirmed the operation targeted suspicions of money laundering and narcotics trafficking, with investigators seizing evidence tied to both the donation and Jiřikovský’s darknet past.

From darknet profits to political influence: Unpacking Jiřikovský’s Bitcoin scheme

The arrest of Tomáš Jiřikovský represents more than just another darknet operator facing justice. It exposes how illicit crypto wealth attempted to infiltrate the highest levels of Czech governance.

According to court documents from his 2017 trial, Jiřikovský amassed his Bitcoin fortune through Sheep Marketplace, an underground platform that facilitated over 680 BTC in drug sales before he abruptly shut it down in 2013. In a brazen exit scam, he allegedly siphoned an additional 841 BTC from user accounts, building a war chest that would later fund his controversial political donation.

A conviction that didn’t stick

Despite receiving a nine-year prison sentence in 2017 for embezzlement, drug trafficking, and illegal arms possession, Jiřikovský served only half his term before being released on parole in 2021. Czech authorities never recovered the bulk of his Bitcoin holdings, a failure that now haunts the justice system as those same coins reappeared in government coffers.

The 468 BTC donation, traced by blockchain analysts to wallets linked with Nucleus Marketplace, another darknet operation, arrived at a politically sensitive moment. With national elections approaching, the scandal has become Prime Minister Petr Fiala’s administration’s most damaging crisis, undermining public trust in the ruling ODS party.

The fallout and failed cover-up

Former Justice Minister Pavel Blažek’s June resignation marked only the beginning of the political earthquake. His successor, Eva Decroix, commissioned auditing firm Grant Thornton to investigate the donation, a move that revealed damning conclusions.

The audit determined the ministry “should not have accepted the bitcoin donation” due to clear red flags about its criminal origins. More explosively, it suggested ministry officials may have violated anti-money laundering laws by processing the transaction.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 19th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $379 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $88.27 million
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:30
Share
HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Hyperliquid (HYPE) rejected at resistance, trading near $42 as analysts eye $39, while buybacks and TVL growth remain strong.
NEAR
NEAR$2.464-3.59%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.91-4.70%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004049-7.51%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 22:45
Share
Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

As the crypto market gears up for the most explosive phase of the cycle, smart money has started rotating profits from majors into low cap crypto gems. On-chain analysis shows that legacy Cardano investors have been accumulating Rollblock at low prices during the ongoing presale of the RBLK token. Rollblock is an innovative GambleFi platform, [...] The post Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Gems
GEMS$0.14483-3.54%
Capverse
CAP$0.06433-0.57%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01373-3.44%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/19 23:00
Share

Trending News

More

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Expert Identifies Recent SEC Update That Could Create Upward Pressure on XRP Price

Chainlink Founder Explains How Bitcoin Could Reach $10M