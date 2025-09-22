CZ's Giggle Academy raised over $1 million in 9 hours, most of which came from GIGGLE token transaction taxes

PANews reported on September 22nd that, according to Cointelegraph, Giggle Academy, founded by CZ (Changpeng Zhao), raised over $1 million within nine hours of opening to public donations. GiggleFund responded that the majority of the funds came from a 5% transaction tax generated by $20 million in $GIGGLE token trading volume.
