D.C. AG accuses Bitcoin ATM operator of actively enabling fraudsters

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/09 04:26
Chainbase
C$0.25342-2.75%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03241+2.85%

D.C.’s attorney general is taking aim at Athena Bitcoin, accusing the ATM operator of knowingly enabling scams that drained seniors’ savings. Nearly every deposit, investigators claim, came from fraud schemes that the company ignored while pocketing hidden fees.

Summary
  • D.C. Attorney General sued Athena Bitcoin, alleging its ATMs enabled widespread fraud targeting seniors.
  • Investigators say 93% of deposits were scam-related, with hidden fees reaching 26%.
  • The suit claims Athena ignored red flags and profited while refusing refunds to victims.

On September 8, the Office of the Attorney General for the District of Columbia announced it had filed suit against Athena Bitcoin, one of the nation’s largest crypto ATM operators.

The lawsuit alleges the company knowingly allowed its machines to be used as a primary conduit for fraud, ignoring internal data that showed a staggering 93% of its deposits were scam-driven. Notably, the AG argues that Athena actively profited from the crime wave by imposing and keeping hidden fees that reached as high as 26% on these fraudulent transactions.

Athena’s ATMs under scrutiny for enabling fraud

According to the attorney general’s office, Athena’s seven BTMs in the District became a favored tool for criminals due to a perceived lack of oversight. The AG’s office states that this created an “unchecked opportunity for illicit international fraud,” turning the kiosks into off-ramps for cash and on-ramps for irreversible crypto theft.

The cited data revealed that fraudsters focused on seniors, with the median age of victims being 71. This group is often targeted for its perceived lack of technological familiarity and, tragically, a greater reluctance to report having been defrauded.

According to investigators, the median amount lost per transaction was $8,000, a life-changing sum for many on fixed incomes. In one extreme case detailed in the suit, a single victim was bled dry for $98,000 across 19 separate transactions in just a matter of days, highlighting the relentless nature of the schemes and the ease with which operators could repeatedly drain victims’ accounts.

Legal action

The legal action alleges Athena violated two key District laws: the Consumer Protection Procedures Act and the Abuse, Neglect, and Financial Exploitation of Vulnerable Adults and the Elderly Act. The suit lays out a three-part pattern of alleged misconduct.

First, it accuses Athena of actively facilitating scams, noting the company’s own internal logs show that in its first five months, consumers directly reported to Athena that 48% of all deposited funds were the result of fraud, a glaring red flag the company allegedly ignored.

Second, the lawsuit zeroes in on what it calls “illegally profiting from hidden fees.” While typical fees on digital asset exchanges range from 0.24% to 3%, Athena’s BTMs allegedly charged up to 26% per transaction.

According to the AG’s office, these fees were never clearly disclosed during the transaction process and were instead buried under opaque jargon like “Transaction Service Margin” in the Terms of Service, a document rarely scrutinized by users in a hurried, high-pressure scam situation.

Finally, the AG cites a hardline “no refunds” policy as a final, crushing blow to victims. Even when fraud was proven, Athena allegedly refused to return the exorbitant fees it collected or required victims to sign liability waivers absolving the company of any future responsibility, effectively blaming them for their own victimization.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Techinasia, blockchain startup Units.Network has completed a $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital, and other investors have not been disclosed. The
Startup
STARTUP$0.01328+10.48%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0916+1.89%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001981+1.27%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 18:06
Share
Analysis: Crypto market enters seasonal downturn, BTC short-term implied volatility falls below 40%

Analysis: Crypto market enters seasonal downturn, BTC short-term implied volatility falls below 40%

PANews June 19 news, Singapore crypto investment institution QCP Capital issued a statement saying that the Federal Reserve kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged, but maintained a hawkish stance, emphasizing
Bitcoin
BTC$112,373.06+1.09%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0916+1.89%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 17:39
Share
Bitcoin climbs above $112K, but derivatives data show traders remain cautious

Bitcoin climbs above $112K, but derivatives data show traders remain cautious

Bitcoin derivatives markets showed persistent caution, with sentiment influenced by BTC spot ETF outflows and Strategy not being included in the S&P 500 index. Key takeaways:Bitcoin options skew and futures funding rates highlight persistent caution, despite BTC defending the $110,000 support level.spot Bitcoin ETF outflows and Strategy’s S&P 500 index negative decision continue weighing on trader sentiment.Read more
Bitcoin
BTC$112,373.06+1.09%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10182+0.34%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.137-3.80%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 04:05
Share

Trending News

More

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

Analysis: Crypto market enters seasonal downturn, BTC short-term implied volatility falls below 40%

Bitcoin climbs above $112K, but derivatives data show traders remain cautious

These 3 Best Crypto Presales Could Skyrocket as Crypto Market Recovers

Kazachstan werkt aan nationale cryptoreserve en cryptowet in 2026