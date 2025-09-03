Daiko – The Web3 Pet-Tech Platform

By: Brave Newcoin
2025/09/03 05:35
David Byrne is a technologist building Daiko, a Web3 Pet-Tech platform that combines real-world pet care with blockchain rewards.

Why you should listen

To understand Daiko, think Fitbit for dogs meets gamified pet ownership, with a smart leash, virtual pet system, and a Proof-of-Woof model that turns daily walks into tokenized incentives. Daiko recently rolled out its smart leash ecosystem and already has thousands of early users signing up for their beta. The high-tech dog leash syncs with the Daiko Rewards App. Walk your pup, earn tokens, and interact with a gamified virtual pet right from your phone. 

They’ve baked in some serious bonus features too: a safe‑lock mechanism, titanium carabiner, integrated DooPod waste bag holder, and a super-strong rope tested up to 200 kg. Daiko isn’t just about fetching rewards—it’s about redefining “pet ownership in the metaverse,” or at least in a Web3-flavored reality. By rewarding real-world activity (like walking your dog) with crypto tokens, they blissfully blur the line between IRL routines and digital perks. It’s gamification meets leash tech for dog lovers around the world. They’re expanding globally this year with plans to integrate NFTs, utility tokens, and community-driven rewards.

Supporting links

Fidelity Crypto Careers 

Daiko

Andy on Twitter 

Brave New Coin on Twitter

Brave New Coin

