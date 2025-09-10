The post Daily ETF Flow Report (September 9): Bitcoin Hits $23M Inflows, Ethereum Rebounds After Six Days appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
On September 9, Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $23.05 million in total net inflows, driven by $169 million from BlackRock’s IBIT. Spot Ethereum ETFs turned positive with $44.16 million in inflows after six straight days of outflows.
The Bitcoin net inflow is $23.05 million, led by BlackRock’s IBIT $169.31 million in net inflows. This was partially offset by $55.81 million inflows into Fidelity’s FBTC, $72.9 million into Ark & 21Shares ARKB, and $18.15 million in Bitwise BITB.
Total trading volume reached $3.03 billion, with overall net assets falling to $144.30 billion, representing 6.50% of Bitcoin’s market cap, according to SoSoValue.
IBIT continues to dominate daily flows with net assets of $83.72 billion and trading volume of $2.29 billion. None of the twelve ETFs recorded a net outflow.
Ethereum ETFs recorded a net inflow of $44.16 million, entirely driven by BlackRock’s ETHA.
Total trading volume reached $1.28 billion, while overall net assets fell to $27.39 billion, representing 5.27% of Ethereum’s market cap. This was a decline from yesterday’s $96.69 million inflow, when trading volume was $1.52 billion.
ETHA is currently the only Ethereum ETF leading daily flows, with net assets of $15.76 billion and $883.30 million in total transactions. None of the nine ETFs experienced a net outflow.
Bitcoin trades at $111,567, with a market capitalization above $2 trillion, while Ethereum trades around $4,302.44, with a market cap of $590.80 billion. Ethereum’s trading volume today dropped to $27.33 billion, while Bitcoin remains strong at $43.765 billion.
Institutional activity in both cryptocurrencies continues to be driven by growing adoption and interest in spot ETFs.