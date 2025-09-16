Daly Beats Daly For Highest Recorded PGA/Champions Tour Score

SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA – SEPTEMBER 12: John Daly of the United States hits a shot on the fourth tee during the first round of the Sanford International 2025 at Minnehaha Country Club on September 12, 2025 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. (Photo by Steven Garcia/Getty Images) Getty Images

John Daly made history with the highest single-hole score on the PGA Tour or Champions Tour, taking 19 strokes to finish the par five 12th hole at Minnehaha Country Club.

Daly originally recorded a 17 on his scorecard, but after signing it was corrected to a 19 due to a missed penalty. The final number eclipsed his own previous high of 18.

His opening drive found the primary rough, and his second shot landed in a hazard, forcing a drop, only to find the hazard again. What followed resembled a scene straight out of the movie Tin Cup, as Daly repeatedly tried (and failed) to advance from the rough, sending ball after ball into the water. Shots 16, 17, and 18 finally advanced through the rough and onto the green, where he one-putted to close the hole. He signed for a total round of 88.

The 12th hole at Minnehaha is a medium length par five with a forced carry over water from an elevated tee. The fairway bends gently left, bordered by trees and water on the left side, a bunker on the right, and a second water carry into a green guarded by a large bunker on the left.

This wasn’t Daly’s first encounter with a monster score. Water also doomed him when he made an 18 on Bay Hill’s par five 6th hole, where the lake swallowed six of his tee shots. He went on to shoot 85 that day.

His highest official PGA Tour round came at the 2014 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook, when he carded a 90. That round included a 12 on the par four 16th hole after three balls in the water, a shanked 7 iron, and three chips.

KOHLER, WI – AUGUST 12: John Daly hits his approach shot on the eighth hole during the first round of the 92nd PGA Championship on the Straits Course at Whistling Straits on August 12, 2010 in Kohler, Wisconsin.

In 2015, Daly added another infamous highlight at Whistling Straits, carding a 10 on the par three 7th. After putting three balls into Lake Michigan, he advanced toward the green, only to send his 6 iron into the lake as well this time in frustration.

For historical comparison, the highest recorded single hole score belongs to Tommy Armour, who made a 23 at the 1927 Shawnee Open after hitting 10 consecutive drives out of bounds. Some golf historians believe that number was exaggerated, with estimates closer to 11 or 14, which would leave Daly in contention for golf’s most notorious single hole score.