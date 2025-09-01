Daniil Medvedev Ends Eight-Year Partnership With Coach Gilles Cervara

Daniil Medvedev of Russia and his coach Gilles Cervara pose with the trophy following his victory over Alexander Zverev of Germany in the men’s final on day 7 of the Rolex Paris Masters, an ATP Masters 1000 tournament held behind closed doors at AccorHotels Arena formerly known as Paris Bercy on November 8, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images) Getty Images

Former world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev has ended his eight-year partnership with coach Gilles Cervara following his first-round exit at the U.S. Open.

Medvedev and Cervara announced their split on Sunday, less than a week after he lost 6-3, 7-5, 6-7(5), 0-6, 6-4 to France’s Benjamin Bonzi in the first round of the U.S. Open.

The Russian’s mid-match public meltdown during that match dominated the headlines and also fetched him a hefty fine from the organizers.

Medvedev had a disappointing run at the majors this year. The 29-year-old’s defeat at Flushing Meadows in New York meant he has won only one match at the Grand Slams in 2025, with that victory coming at the Australian Open in January.

“Thank you Gilles ❤️,” Medvedev wrote on Instagram, announcing their split.

“Amazing 8-10 years together, 20 titles, world number 1, but most importantly a lot of fun moments and memories that will stay with us forever. I am grateful to you for guiding me through all these years and let’s see what life brings us in the future.”

Under coach Cervara’s guidance, Medvedev reached No.1 in the ATP rankings in 2022, won the U.S. Open in 2021 and the ATP Finals title in 2020.

The Frenchman was named ATP Coach of the Year in 2019 when Medvedev earned his first two of six ATP Masters 1000 trophies.

“Daniil, Our fantastic eight-season adventure together comes to an end. Like a symbolic wink of life, it’s after this US Open tournament that we end our collaboration,” Cervara wrote.

“I am grateful and happy for all the great things and wonderful experiences we were able to experience together on the court during these eight years. It will remain etched in my memory forever.

“I thank you for placing your trust in me. I gave EVERYTHING, every second, for our shared goals. I loved training you, coaching you, supporting you (even when it was difficult), and finding solutions with you and the team to help you perform. I will keep in mind your unconventional magic as a player, which is your strength. It will return, I’m sure.”

Medvedev owns a 26-18 record this season.