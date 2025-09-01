Daniil Medvedev Ends Eight-Year Partnership With Coach Gilles Cervara

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 17:25
U
U$0.0148-22.06%
SIX
SIX$0.02125-1.02%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009465+2.26%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4488+2.87%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018412-2.97%

Daniil Medvedev of Russia and his coach Gilles Cervara pose with the trophy following his victory over Alexander Zverev of Germany in the men’s final on day 7 of the Rolex Paris Masters, an ATP Masters 1000 tournament held behind closed doors at AccorHotels Arena formerly known as Paris Bercy on November 8, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Former world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev has ended his eight-year partnership with coach Gilles Cervara following his first-round exit at the U.S. Open.

Medvedev and Cervara announced their split on Sunday, less than a week after he lost 6-3, 7-5, 6-7(5), 0-6, 6-4 to France’s Benjamin Bonzi in the first round of the U.S. Open.

The Russian’s mid-match public meltdown during that match dominated the headlines and also fetched him a hefty fine from the organizers.

Medvedev had a disappointing run at the majors this year. The 29-year-old’s defeat at Flushing Meadows in New York meant he has won only one match at the Grand Slams in 2025, with that victory coming at the Australian Open in January.

“Thank you Gilles ❤️,” Medvedev wrote on Instagram, announcing their split.

“Amazing 8-10 years together, 20 titles, world number 1, but most importantly a lot of fun moments and memories that will stay with us forever. I am grateful to you for guiding me through all these years and let’s see what life brings us in the future.”

Under coach Cervara’s guidance, Medvedev reached No.1 in the ATP rankings in 2022, won the U.S. Open in 2021 and the ATP Finals title in 2020.

The Frenchman was named ATP Coach of the Year in 2019 when Medvedev earned his first two of six ATP Masters 1000 trophies.

“Daniil, Our fantastic eight-season adventure together comes to an end. Like a symbolic wink of life, it’s after this US Open tournament that we end our collaboration,” Cervara wrote.

“I am grateful and happy for all the great things and wonderful experiences we were able to experience together on the court during these eight years. It will remain etched in my memory forever.

“I thank you for placing your trust in me. I gave EVERYTHING, every second, for our shared goals. I loved training you, coaching you, supporting you (even when it was difficult), and finding solutions with you and the team to help you perform. I will keep in mind your unconventional magic as a player, which is your strength. It will return, I’m sure.”

Medvedev owns a 26-18 record this season.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/manasipathak-1/2025/09/01/daniil-medvedev-ends-eight-year-partnership-with-coach-gilles-cervara/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

ZhongAn Smart Life will cooperate with Hong Kong virtual asset trading platforms to explore digital asset business, and its stock price closed up 16.35%.

ZhongAn Smart Life will cooperate with Hong Kong virtual asset trading platforms to explore digital asset business, and its stock price closed up 16.35%.

PANews reported on September 1st that ZhongAn Smart Life (02271.HK), a Hong Kong-listed company, announced it will soon sign a memorandum of understanding with a virtual asset trading platform operator licensed by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC). The two parties plan to collaborate on digital asset-related businesses. The collaboration includes jointly exploring digital asset business opportunities, opening an account for the group to allocate cryptocurrency assets, providing digital asset infrastructure support, and providing technical advice and compliance assistance. The collaboration aims to promote business innovation and digital transformation within the group, enhancing its core competitiveness. Its share price closed at HK$4.84, up 16.35%.
Sign
SIGN$0.06904-2.04%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004112-3.47%
Core DAO
CORE$0.436-2.35%
Share
PANews2025/09/01 16:56
Share
Stellar Price Prediction September 2025: What to Expect From $XLM This Month

Stellar Price Prediction September 2025: What to Expect From $XLM This Month

Stellar (XLM) has been navigating a period of consolidation after a notable run earlier in the year. Currently trading around $0.35, $XLM has experienced a modest decline over the past month, following a high of roughly $0.51 in mid-July. Over the past month, the token has largely moved sideways, with a slight downward trend breaking […]
Stellar
XLM$0.3569-0.75%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01245-1.50%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/01 15:40
Share
Forget Cardano (ADA) and Ripple (XRP), Here’s the Next 50x Crypto to Buy Now.

Forget Cardano (ADA) and Ripple (XRP), Here’s the Next 50x Crypto to Buy Now.

Cardano (ADA) and Ripple (XRP) have long been attractive to investors with a blockchain growth tale. Both projects enjoy powerful communities and have real-life applications
RealLink
REAL$0.05702-0.80%
XRP
XRP$2.7812-1.50%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004112-3.47%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/01 16:57
Share

Trending News

More

ZhongAn Smart Life will cooperate with Hong Kong virtual asset trading platforms to explore digital asset business, and its stock price closed up 16.35%.

Stellar Price Prediction September 2025: What to Expect From $XLM This Month

Forget Cardano (ADA) and Ripple (XRP), Here’s the Next 50x Crypto to Buy Now.

Alpenglow Upgrade Passed! Solana Undergoes a Major Restructuring, Completely Overhauling Consensus, Economics, and Security Models

Hyperliquid Launches LINEA-USD Margin Contract Trading