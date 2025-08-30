DAR Open Network Introduces Competitive Web3 Quest System With Performance-Based Rewards

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 22:47
Key highlights:

  • The DAR Quest System launches September 1 with a four-week reward season featuring 100,000 D tokens

  • Players earn Quest Points through gameplay and complete challenges across multiple web3 titles

  • A new Legends Circuit allows casual gamers and competitive players to access tiered tournaments and finals

DAR Open Network is rolling out a new performance-based quest and rewards program, marking a shift away from passive airdrops in web3 gaming. Launching September 1, the DAR Quest System will offer players a structured path to earn token rewards through gameplay and competition, across a variety of titles in the Dalarnia Multiverse, as previously announced on the bi-weekly post.

A new chapter in web3 gaming begins with DAR’s Quest System

At the core of the system is a framework designed to reward player engagement and skill. Participants can complete daily, weekly, and seasonal quests to accumulate Moon Coins, exclusive items, and Quest Points. These Quest Points act as a gateway into DAR’s Play-2-Airdrop competition, a new model that links individual performance to monthly token distributions.

The debut season of this initiative will feature a 100,000 token pool. Rather than static giveaways, the airdrop model dynamically adjusts based on user activity and engagement. According to DAR, the system ensures reward sustainability by calibrating token allocations monthly based on factors like community size and token economics.

Complementing the Quest System is the newly launched Legends Circuit, a competitive feature offering casual entry points as well as a route to high-stakes finals. Daily tournaments act as qualifiers, and top-performing players have the opportunity to advance through the ranks toward the annual Grand Masters Final, which will include 64 competitors across the ecosystem.

The program is chain-agnostic and aims to integrate existing and upcoming DAR-powered games. DAR Citizenship holders will also gain access to exclusive seasonal challenges as part of the broader ecosystem. Through this model, the network hopes to connect its expanding catalogue of games under a shared incentive structure that encourages participation and exploration.

DAR Open Network Project Lead Manfred Pack explained the shift in approach:

The bottom line

The DAR Quest System reflects a growing movement in web3 gaming to move away from passive token mechanics toward skill-based engagement. By linking reward structures to performance and cross-title activity, DAR Open Network is introducing a model intended to be both more sustainable and more meaningful for players. With the added layer of casual and competitive tournaments, the network is positioning itself to support long-term participation in a maturing ecosystem.

Source: https://coincodex.com/article/72264/dar-open-network-introduces-competitive-web3-quest-system-with-performance-based-rewards/

