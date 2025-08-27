Dash integrates with Snowden-backed NymVPN to enable private payments

Dash, one of the earliest cryptocurrency projects with privacy features, has partnered with privacy infrastructure provider Nym to enable payments for NymVPN subscriptions, as per reports shared with Finbold on August 27.

The integration allows users to pay for VPN services with Dash, combining private payments with advanced privacy technology.

Low-cost, censorship-resistant transactions

NymVPN, endorsed by Edward Snowden, offers two modes of service: a “Fast” WireGuard-based VPN for everyday browsing and streaming, and an “Anonymous” 5-hop mixnet mode designed to protect metadata against surveillance and censorship. By adding Dash as a payment option, NymVPN users gain access to low-cost, censorship-resistant transactions.

Dash was launched in 2014 as Darkcoin, pioneering protocol-level privacy features and maintaining optional privacy tools while remaining listed on major exchanges. Its integration into NymVPN addresses one of the persistent challenges in online privacy, specifically how to pay for anonymity services without leaving a traceable financial record.

The partnership highlights growing interest in combining private payments with privacy infrastructure as concerns around surveillance and payment censorship increase.

Featured image via Shutterstock.