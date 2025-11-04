The post Dash Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030: Will The DASH Price Go Up This Year? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
In this fast-paced bull market of the crypto industry, many altcoins have already reached a notable height in the past few months, despite the minor pullbacks underway. While Bitcoin has been the leading cryptocurrency, the low-cap altcoins are giving remarkable returns.
One of those is Dash, which got its name as a short form of “digital cash”. The network aims to build decentralized applications and boasts its native asset DASH. Which focuses on being one of the finest modes of payment.
The DASH price boasts a praiseworthy projection since its inception. Are you considering investing in DASH for higher yields? Look no further, as we bring to you the plausible DASH price prediction for 2025 and beyond!
|Cryptocurrency
|Dash
|Token
|DASH
|Price
|$ 128.62480344 48.42%
|Market cap
|$ 1,604,264,436.3893
|Circulating Supply
|12,472,434.5035
|Trading Volume
|$ 1,934,999,288.2764
|All-time high
|$1,642.22 on 20th December 2017
|All-time low
|$0.2139 on 14th February 2014
Dash is trading at $133.13, sharply above its 20-day SMA at $56.81. Technicals indicate:
The community is planning to tie up with more merchants as well as payment processors, which would increase the value of the tokens. With this, DASH might reach $290.52.
On the flip side, emerging rivals and stiffer competition could slash the price down to $96.84. Concluding, the lack of stimulating events could leave the price at $193.68.
|Year
|Potential Low
|Potential Average
|Potential High
|2025
|$96.84
|$193.68
|$290.52
|Year
|Potential Low ($)
|Potential Average ($)
|Potential High ($)
|2026
|145.26
|290.52
|435.78
|2027
|217.89
|435.78
|653.67
During 2026, the DASH price could range between $145.26 to $435.78. With this, the average price could conclude at around $290.52.
As the adoption constantly increases, the projected price of this altcoin may vary between $217.89 and $653.67, with an average of $435.78.
|Year
|Potential Low ($)
|Potential Average ($)
|Potential High ($)
|2028
|326.83
|653.67
|980.51
|2029
|490.24
|980.51
|1470.77
|2030
|735.36
|1470.77
|2206.16
With the next Bitcoin Halving scheduled this year, the Dash price may fluctuate between $326.83 and $980.51, with an average of $653.67.
Anticipating the start of a new crypto bull cycle, this altcoin could range between $490.24 to $1470.77, with an average price of $980.51.
By 2030, the price of Dash crypto token may range between $735.36 to $2206.16. Considering the high and low, it could settle the year with an average trading price of $1470.77.
|Firm Name
|2025
|2026
|2030
|Wallet Investor
|$8.564
|$1.643
|–
|Priceprediction.net
|$88.93
|$127.98
|$581.49
|DigitalCoinPrice
|$95.22
|$136.46
|$284.80
In the long run, we at Coinpedia expect the DASH to outperform, its current rally. We foresee the price of the Dash coin to hit its potential high of $290.52 by the end of 2025. In contrast, the digital token might stumble down to the low of $96.84.
|Year
|Potential Low
|Potential Average
|Potential High
|2025
|$96.84
|$193.68
|$290.52
Yes, DASH can be mined.
The price of DASH will possibly surge to $290.52, by the end of 2025.
Dash is technically a fork of Litecoin. But since Litecoin is a fork of Bitcoin, there are ties between Dash and the original Bitcoin blockchain.
According to our DASH price prediction, the digital asset could hit as high as $2206.16, by the end of 2030.
DASH uses the Proof-of-Work, consensus mechanism.