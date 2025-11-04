The post Dash Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030: Will The DASH Price Go Up This Year? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Story Highlights The live price of the DASH coin is $ 129.57529441. The Dash price could reach a maximum of $290.52 in 2025. Dash price with a potential surge, may reach a high of $2202.16 by 2030. In this fast-paced bull market of the crypto industry, many altcoins have already reached a notable height in the past few months, despite the minor pullbacks underway. While Bitcoin has been the leading cryptocurrency, the low-cap altcoins are giving remarkable returns. One of those is Dash, which got its name as a short form of “digital cash”. The network aims to build decentralized applications and boasts its native asset DASH. Which focuses on being one of the finest modes of payment. The DASH price boasts a praiseworthy projection since its inception. Are you considering investing in DASH for higher yields? Look no further, as we bring to you the plausible DASH price prediction for 2025 and beyond! Table of ContentsOverviewDASH Price ChartTechnical AnalysisDash Short-Term Price PredictionDASH Price Prediction 2025 DASH Mid-Term Price TargetsDASH Coin Price Forecast 2026DASH Price Prediction 2027DASH Long-Term Price PredictionDASH Token Price Projection 2028DASH Crypto Price Prediction 2029DASH Price Prediction 2030FAQs Overview CryptocurrencyDashTokenDASHPrice $ 128.62480344 48.42% Market cap $ 1,604,264,436.3893Circulating Supply 12,472,434.5035Trading Volume $ 1,934,999,288.2764All-time high $1,642.22 on 20th December 2017All-time low $0.2139 on 14th February 2014 DASH Price Chart Technical Analysis Dash is trading at $133.13, sharply above its 20-day SMA at $56.81. Technicals indicate: Key Support: $108.69 (upper Bollinger Band), $56.81 (20-day SMA) Resistance: Price is currently near highs, no strong resistance zone above Indicators: RSI at 89.66 confirms overbought momentum, with high volatility and pullback risk if buying pressure slows. Dash Short-Term Price Prediction DASH Price Prediction 2025 The community is planning to tie up with more merchants as well as payment processors, which would increase the value of the tokens. With this, DASH might reach $290.52. On the flip side, emerging rivals and stiffer competition could slash the price down to $96.84. Concluding, the lack of stimulating events could leave the price at $193.68. YearPotential LowPotential AveragePotential High2025$96.84$193.68$290.52 Also, read Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030! DASH Mid-Term Price Targets YearPotential Low ($)Potential Average ($)Potential High ($)2026145.26290.52435.782027217.89435.78653.67 DASH Coin Price Forecast 2026 During 2026, the DASH price could range between $145.26 to $435.78. With this, the average price could conclude at around $290.52. DASH Price Prediction 2027 As the adoption constantly increases, the projected price of this altcoin may vary between $217.89 and $653.67, with an average of $435.78. DASH Long-Term Price Prediction YearPotential Low ($)Potential Average ($)Potential High ($)2028326.83653.67980.512029490.24980.511470.772030735.361470.772206.16 DASH Token Price Projection 2028 With the next Bitcoin Halving scheduled this year, the Dash price may fluctuate between $326.83 and $980.51, with an average of $653.67. DASH Crypto Price Prediction 2029 Anticipating the start of a new crypto bull cycle, this altcoin could range between $490.24 to $1470.77, with an average price of $980.51. DASH Price Prediction 2030 By 2030, the price of Dash crypto token may range between $735.36 to $2206.16. Considering the high and low, it could settle the year with an average trading price of $1470.77. Market Sentiments Firm Name202520262030Wallet Investor$8.564$1.643–Priceprediction.net$88.93$127.98$581.49DigitalCoinPrice$95.22$136.46$284.80 CoinPedia’s Dash Prediction 2025 In the long run, we at Coinpedia expect the DASH to outperform, its current rally. We foresee the price of the Dash coin to hit its potential high of $290.52 by the end of 2025. In contrast, the digital token might stumble down to the low of $96.84. YearPotential LowPotential AveragePotential High2025$96.84$193.68$290.52 Also, read Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030! FAQs Is it possible to mine DASH? Yes, DASH can be mined. How high will the DASH price reach by the end of 2025? The price of DASH will possibly surge to $290.52, by the end of 2025. Is Dash A Fork of Bitcoin? Dash is technically a fork of Litecoin. But since Litecoin is a fork of Bitcoin, there are ties between Dash and the original Bitcoin blockchain. What will be the maximum trading price of DASH by the end of 2030? According to our DASH price prediction, the digital asset could hit as high as $2206.16, by the end of 2030. Which is the consensus mechanism of Dash? DASH uses the Proof-of-Work, consensus mechanism. The post Dash Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030: Will The DASH Price Go Up This Year? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Story Highlights The live price of the DASH coin is $ 129.57529441. The Dash price could reach a maximum of $290.52 in 2025. Dash price with a potential surge, may reach a high of $2202.16 by 2030. In this fast-paced bull market of the crypto industry, many altcoins have already reached a notable height in the past few months, despite the minor pullbacks underway. While Bitcoin has been the leading cryptocurrency, the low-cap altcoins are giving remarkable returns. One of those is Dash, which got its name as a short form of “digital cash”. The network aims to build decentralized applications and boasts its native asset DASH. Which focuses on being one of the finest modes of payment. The DASH price boasts a praiseworthy projection since its inception. Are you considering investing in DASH for higher yields? Look no further, as we bring to you the plausible DASH price prediction for 2025 and beyond! Table of ContentsOverviewDASH Price ChartTechnical AnalysisDash Short-Term Price PredictionDASH Price Prediction 2025 DASH Mid-Term Price TargetsDASH Coin Price Forecast 2026DASH Price Prediction 2027DASH Long-Term Price PredictionDASH Token Price Projection 2028DASH Crypto Price Prediction 2029DASH Price Prediction 2030FAQs Overview CryptocurrencyDashTokenDASHPrice $ 128.62480344 48.42% Market cap $ 1,604,264,436.3893Circulating Supply 12,472,434.5035Trading Volume $ 1,934,999,288.2764All-time high $1,642.22 on 20th December 2017All-time low $0.2139 on 14th February 2014 DASH Price Chart Technical Analysis Dash is trading at $133.13, sharply above its 20-day SMA at $56.81. Technicals indicate: Key Support: $108.69 (upper Bollinger Band), $56.81 (20-day SMA) Resistance: Price is currently near highs, no strong resistance zone above Indicators: RSI at 89.66 confirms overbought momentum, with high volatility and pullback risk if buying pressure slows. Dash Short-Term Price Prediction DASH Price Prediction 2025 The community is planning to tie up with more merchants as well as payment processors, which would increase the value of the tokens. With this, DASH might reach $290.52. On the flip side, emerging rivals and stiffer competition could slash the price down to $96.84. Concluding, the lack of stimulating events could leave the price at $193.68. YearPotential LowPotential AveragePotential High2025$96.84$193.68$290.52 Also, read Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030! DASH Mid-Term Price Targets YearPotential Low ($)Potential Average ($)Potential High ($)2026145.26290.52435.782027217.89435.78653.67 DASH Coin Price Forecast 2026 During 2026, the DASH price could range between $145.26 to $435.78. With this, the average price could conclude at around $290.52. DASH Price Prediction 2027 As the adoption constantly increases, the projected price of this altcoin may vary between $217.89 and $653.67, with an average of $435.78. DASH Long-Term Price Prediction YearPotential Low ($)Potential Average ($)Potential High ($)2028326.83653.67980.512029490.24980.511470.772030735.361470.772206.16 DASH Token Price Projection 2028 With the next Bitcoin Halving scheduled this year, the Dash price may fluctuate between $326.83 and $980.51, with an average of $653.67. DASH Crypto Price Prediction 2029 Anticipating the start of a new crypto bull cycle, this altcoin could range between $490.24 to $1470.77, with an average price of $980.51. DASH Price Prediction 2030 By 2030, the price of Dash crypto token may range between $735.36 to $2206.16. Considering the high and low, it could settle the year with an average trading price of $1470.77. Market Sentiments Firm Name202520262030Wallet Investor$8.564$1.643–Priceprediction.net$88.93$127.98$581.49DigitalCoinPrice$95.22$136.46$284.80 CoinPedia’s Dash Prediction 2025 In the long run, we at Coinpedia expect the DASH to outperform, its current rally. We foresee the price of the Dash coin to hit its potential high of $290.52 by the end of 2025. In contrast, the digital token might stumble down to the low of $96.84. YearPotential LowPotential AveragePotential High2025$96.84$193.68$290.52 Also, read Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030! FAQs Is it possible to mine DASH? Yes, DASH can be mined. How high will the DASH price reach by the end of 2025? The price of DASH will possibly surge to $290.52, by the end of 2025. Is Dash A Fork of Bitcoin? Dash is technically a fork of Litecoin. But since Litecoin is a fork of Bitcoin, there are ties between Dash and the original Bitcoin blockchain. What will be the maximum trading price of DASH by the end of 2030? According to our DASH price prediction, the digital asset could hit as high as $2206.16, by the end of 2030. Which is the consensus mechanism of Dash? DASH uses the Proof-of-Work, consensus mechanism.