Dash Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030: Will The DASH Price Go Up This Year?

By: Coinstats
2025/11/04 20:03
price prediction KUSaMA

The post Dash Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030: Will The DASH Price Go Up This Year? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Story Highlights

  • The live price of the DASH coin is  $ 129.57529441.
  • The Dash price could reach a maximum of $290.52 in 2025.
  • Dash price with a potential surge, may reach a high of $2202.16 by 2030.

In this fast-paced bull market of the crypto industry, many altcoins have already reached a notable height in the past few months, despite the minor pullbacks underway. While Bitcoin has been the leading cryptocurrency, the low-cap altcoins are giving remarkable returns.

One of those is Dash, which got its name as a short form of “digital cash”. The network aims to build decentralized applications and boasts its native asset DASH. Which focuses on being one of the finest modes of payment.

The DASH price boasts a praiseworthy projection since its inception. Are you considering investing in DASH for higher yields? Look no further, as we bring to you the plausible DASH price prediction for 2025 and beyond!

Table of Contents

  • Overview
  • DASH Price Chart
    • Technical Analysis
  • Dash Short-Term Price Prediction
    • DASH Price Prediction 2025 
  • DASH Mid-Term Price Targets
    • DASH Coin Price Forecast 2026
    • DASH Price Prediction 2027
  • DASH Long-Term Price Prediction
    • DASH Token Price Projection 2028
    • DASH Crypto Price Prediction 2029
    • DASH Price Prediction 2030
  • FAQs

Overview

CryptocurrencyDash
TokenDASH
Price $ 128.62480344 top gainer 48.42%
Market cap $ 1,604,264,436.3893
Circulating Supply 12,472,434.5035
Trading Volume  $ 1,934,999,288.2764
All-time high $1,642.22 on 20th December 2017
All-time low $0.2139 on 14th February 2014

DASH Price Chart

Dash price chart 4-11-25

Technical Analysis

Dash is trading at $133.13, sharply above its 20-day SMA at $56.81. Technicals indicate:

  • Key Support: $108.69 (upper Bollinger Band), $56.81 (20-day SMA)
  • Resistance: Price is currently near highs, no strong resistance zone above
  • Indicators: RSI at 89.66 confirms overbought momentum, with high volatility and pullback risk if buying pressure slows.

Dash Short-Term Price Prediction

DASH Price Prediction 2025 

The community is planning to tie up with more merchants as well as payment processors, which would increase the value of the tokens. With this, DASH might reach $290.52.

On the flip side, emerging rivals and stiffer competition could slash the price down to $96.84. Concluding, the lack of stimulating events could leave the price at $193.68.

YearPotential LowPotential AveragePotential High
2025$96.84$193.68$290.52

Also, read Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030!

DASH Mid-Term Price Targets

YearPotential Low ($)Potential Average ($)Potential High ($)
2026145.26290.52435.78
2027217.89435.78653.67

DASH Coin Price Forecast 2026

During 2026, the DASH price could range between $145.26 to $435.78. With this, the average price could conclude at around $290.52.

DASH Price Prediction 2027

As the adoption constantly increases, the projected price of this altcoin may vary between $217.89 and $653.67, with an average of $435.78.

DASH Long-Term Price Prediction

YearPotential Low ($)Potential Average ($)Potential High ($)
2028326.83653.67980.51
2029490.24980.511470.77
2030735.361470.772206.16

DASH Token Price Projection 2028

With the next Bitcoin Halving scheduled this year, the Dash price may fluctuate between $326.83 and $980.51, with an average of $653.67.

DASH Crypto Price Prediction 2029

Anticipating the start of a new crypto bull cycle, this altcoin could range between $490.24 to $1470.77, with an average price of $980.51.

DASH Price Prediction 2030

By 2030, the price of Dash crypto token may range between $735.36 to $2206.16. Considering the high and low, it could settle the year with an average trading price of $1470.77.

Market Sentiments

Firm Name202520262030
Wallet Investor$8.564$1.643
Priceprediction.net$88.93$127.98$581.49
DigitalCoinPrice$95.22$136.46$284.80

CoinPedia’s Dash Prediction 2025

In the long run, we at Coinpedia expect the DASH to outperform, its current rally. We foresee the price of the Dash coin to hit its potential high of $290.52 by the end of 2025. In contrast, the digital token might stumble down to the low of $96.84.

YearPotential LowPotential AveragePotential High
2025$96.84$193.68$290.52

Also, read Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030!

FAQs

Is it possible to mine DASH?

Yes, DASH can be mined.

How high will the DASH price reach by the end of 2025? 

The price of DASH will possibly surge to $290.52, by the end of 2025.

Is Dash A Fork of Bitcoin?

Dash is technically a fork of Litecoin. But since Litecoin is a fork of Bitcoin, there are ties between Dash and the original Bitcoin blockchain.

What will be the maximum trading price of DASH by the end of 2030?

According to our DASH price prediction, the digital asset could hit as high as $2206.16, by the end of 2030.

Which is the consensus mechanism of Dash?

DASH uses the Proof-of-Work, consensus mechanism.

