Data: 107,000 Bitcoins have been mined since the beginning of the year, and whales holding over 100 Bitcoins have increased their holdings by 130,912.

By: PANews
2025/09/07 15:10
Bitcoin
PANews reported on September 7th that according to HODL15Capital monitoring, 107,733 BTC have been mined since the beginning of the year. Addresses holding 10 BTC or less sold 27,333 BTC; addresses holding 10 to 100 BTC increased their holdings by 4,154 BTC; and whale addresses holding more than 100 BTC increased their holdings by 130,912 BTC (equivalent to buying 100% of newly mined BTC and an additional 23,179 BTC).

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Profits come from selling, not holding.
PANews2025/05/08 15:54
Top Meme Coins to Invest in 2025: BullZilla Presale Gains Momentum as Fartcoin and Hyperliquid Stay in Focus

The meme coin market is rewriting the playbook in 2025, and investors are asking one big question: what are the […] The post Top Meme Coins to Invest in 2025: BullZilla Presale Gains Momentum as Fartcoin and Hyperliquid Stay in Focus appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/07 16:15
Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Hyperliquid continues to draw major institutional interest as another Nasdaq-listed firm, Lion Group Holding Ltd (LGHL), announces a $600 million facility to launch a HYPE-focused treasury strategy. Lion Group Holding Ltd, listed on Nasdaq and offering a trading platform for…
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:01
