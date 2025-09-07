Data: 107,000 Bitcoins have been mined since the beginning of the year, and whales holding over 100 Bitcoins have increased their holdings by 130,912.

PANews reported on September 7th that according to HODL15Capital monitoring, 107,733 BTC have been mined since the beginning of the year. Addresses holding 10 BTC or less sold 27,333 BTC; addresses holding 10 to 100 BTC increased their holdings by 4,154 BTC; and whale addresses holding more than 100 BTC increased their holdings by 130,912 BTC (equivalent to buying 100% of newly mined BTC and an additional 23,179 BTC).

